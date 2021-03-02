Warburton confirms De Wijs will play in QPR Under-23 match

Mark Warburton has confirmed that Jordy de Wijs will make another appearance for QPR’s development side later today.

The Dutch defender has not featured for Warburton’s team since his loan move from Hull City six weeks ago because of a calf problem.







He returned to action for Rangers’ Under-23s at Ipswich last week and is set to play for them again in a match against Watford this afternoon.

De Wijs is currently expected to play around 75 minutes of the game with a view to finally being included in the first-team squad for Saturday’s visit to Bristol City.

Manager Warburton said: “Jordy will play in the Under-23s game and then be fit to be in the squad, I hope.

“Touch wood he comes through the game and is available for selection on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, QPR are giving a trial to Arsenal youngster Luke Plange ahead of a possible move.







