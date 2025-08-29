Transfer gossip: Kolli linked with Leicester

A look at some of the latest transfer speculation involving QPR…

Rayan Kolli continues to be linked with clubs.

Various clubs are said to have shown an interest in the QPR forward during the past couple of transfer windows.

Africafoot.com now say the Algeria Under-20 international is wanted by Leicester – now managed by former QPR head coach Marti Cifuentes – and French side Lille.

Is there anything in it?

There has been no sign of either club being interested in Kolli, who did not feature for much of Cifuentes’ time at QPR.

Rangers in ‘battle’ for Ibrahim

QPR want Swedish midfielder Harun Ibrahim, it has been claimed.

Rangers are said to be involved in a pre-deadline “transfer battle” with Oxford United to sign Ibrahim from Swedish club GAIS.

Is there anything in it?

Ibraham, 22, has been touted to English clubs and was on QPR’s radar during previous transfer windows, but there has been no approach for him during the current window.