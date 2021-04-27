Tuchel explains team selection for Real Madrid clash

Thomas Tuchel admitted Hakim Ziyech was unlucky to be left out of the starting line-up against Real Madrid.

Christian Pulisic was given the nod to support Timo Werner in attack for the Champions League semi-final first leg.







It meant Ziyech and Kai Havertz had to settle for places on the bench.

“It was a close one to leave Hakim out, because he deserved to play as he was very decisive in the last games,” Blues boss Tuchel told BT Sport ahead of kick-off.

“It’s little things – sometimes just a feeling – and we have five changes so we need to be a strong team from the bench as well.”

Real are favourites but Tuchel is adamant that Chelsea are good enough to overcome the Spanish side and reach the final.

“We don’t need a miracle or an over-performance,” he insisted.

“We just need our top level and then I am sure we can compete with Real.”







