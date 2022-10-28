Birmingham v QPR: Roberts back for Rangers

Tyler Roberts returns to the QPR side for tonight’s game at St Andrew’s.

Roberts comes in for Sinclair Armstrong, who is among the substitutes.

It is Rangers’ only change from the recent home win against Wigan.







Chris Willock is not quite ready to return to action following a hamstring injury.

QPR: Dieng, Laird, Balogun, Clarke-Salter, Paal, Field, Johansen, Iroegbunam, Chair, Roberts, Dykes.

Subs: Archer, Kakay, Dickie, Dozzell, Amos, Richards, Armstrong.







