Birmingham v QPR player ratings
Lyndon Dykes missed a penalty on a miserable night for QPR at St Andrew’s. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.
Seny Dieng: 6
Slightly unfortunate for the opening goal when he came for a corner and as a result was out of position once Jake Clarke-Salter had only half-cleared. Produced a couple of routine saves in the second half.
Ethan Laird: 6
A mixed night for Laird, who was at fault for the second Birmingham goal when he allowed Emmanuel Longelo to come inside and shoot. The on-loan Manchester United full-back was also careless on the ball at times. But there were impressive moments too, including a fine block to deny Hannibal and a late cross towards Sinclair Armstrong. Also won the penalty.
Leon Balogun: 7
Calm and composed at the heart of the Rangers defence.
Jake Clarke-Salter: 6
The injury-prone Clarke-Salter went off midway through the first half after seeming to hurt his knee when falling awkwardly.
Kenneth Paal: 6
Battled hard but Birmingham did a good job of containing him on the left flank.
Sam Field: 6
Covered plenty of ground before going off in the second half, but never really influenced the game.
Stefan Johansen: 5
Ineffective and picked up a knock before being replaced at half-time by Luke Amos.
Tim Iroegbunam: 6
Bright in spells. Fired wide of the near post in the closing stages.
Tyler Roberts: 6
Had a deflected shot saved before also going off in the first half after suffering a recurrence of the calf injury he had just returned from.
Ilias Chair: 6
Worked hard to try to make things happen but it was a frustrating night for the Rangers playmaker.
Lyndon Dykes: 5
Unable to take his big chance, with keeper John Ruddy saving is 79th-minute penalty. Also missed a very decent opportunity in the first half when Ruddy was able to gather the striker’s first-time shot following a Birmingham defensive mix-up.
Rob Dickie: 6
Solid after coming on for Clarke-Salter.
Sinclair Armstrong: 7
A positive for Rangers. Came on for Roberts and maintained his energy levels for the whole of his time on the pitch, worrying Birmingham with his pace and power as well as some decent link-up play.
Luke Amos: 6
Came on at half-time and added some energy in midfield.
John Doherty
29/10/2022 @ 9:33 am
Once again Rs have brought in too many easily injured players. Too lightweight a squad to maintain a top six challenge imo. Dykes is average, being generous tbh. Not enough goals in him. Take away the penalties he managed to score and his record is woeful. Been a poor signing like so many of the squad. Mid-table team at best.
angryoap
29/10/2022 @ 9:04 am
As usual, these ratings are laughable – this time they are too high!
We cant win them all, we were definitely not up for it last night, hopefully a ‘one off’, otherwise, if this is the true level of performance, we will languish mid to bottom table. Definitely need a trusty striker, what WAS Johansen thinking about?
Hoopster
28/10/2022 @ 10:48 pm
A way below par performance from the R’s. The subs seem to have made us more static and easier to close down. I think you have been very generous with the player scores here. Amos looked dejected and lacking belief. Dickie looks like he’s lacking confidence and rarely passed forward. The style of this game didn’t suit many players. I thought Sam had his worst game of the season. When we play with our first 11 I think we are unstoppable. When we have to rely on the squad players we lose that creativity and touch. If we really are going to push hard for a top 2 this season then I feel we need a central midfielder and a seasoned goalscorer upfront in Jan.