Birmingham v QPR player ratings

Lyndon Dykes missed a penalty on a miserable night for QPR at St Andrew’s. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Seny Dieng: 6

Slightly unfortunate for the opening goal when he came for a corner and as a result was out of position once Jake Clarke-Salter had only half-cleared. Produced a couple of routine saves in the second half.

Ethan Laird: 6

A mixed night for Laird, who was at fault for the second Birmingham goal when he allowed Emmanuel Longelo to come inside and shoot. The on-loan Manchester United full-back was also careless on the ball at times. But there were impressive moments too, including a fine block to deny Hannibal and a late cross towards Sinclair Armstrong. Also won the penalty.

Leon Balogun: 7

Calm and composed at the heart of the Rangers defence.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 6

The injury-prone Clarke-Salter went off midway through the first half after seeming to hurt his knee when falling awkwardly.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Battled hard but Birmingham did a good job of containing him on the left flank.

Sam Field: 6

Covered plenty of ground before going off in the second half, but never really influenced the game.

Stefan Johansen: 5

Ineffective and picked up a knock before being replaced at half-time by Luke Amos.

Tim Iroegbunam: 6

Bright in spells. Fired wide of the near post in the closing stages.

Tyler Roberts: 6

Had a deflected shot saved before also going off in the first half after suffering a recurrence of the calf injury he had just returned from.

Ilias Chair: 6

Worked hard to try to make things happen but it was a frustrating night for the Rangers playmaker.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Unable to take his big chance, with keeper John Ruddy saving is 79th-minute penalty. Also missed a very decent opportunity in the first half when Ruddy was able to gather the striker’s first-time shot following a Birmingham defensive mix-up.

Rob Dickie: 6

Solid after coming on for Clarke-Salter.

Sinclair Armstrong: 7

A positive for Rangers. Came on for Roberts and maintained his energy levels for the whole of his time on the pitch, worrying Birmingham with his pace and power as well as some decent link-up play.

Luke Amos: 6

Came on at half-time and added some energy in midfield.







