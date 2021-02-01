Adomah’s last-minute goal gives QPR victory at Watford
Substitute Albert Adomah scored a last-minute winner for QPR – his first goal for the club.
They pulled off a stunning comeback at Vicarage Road, where Charlie Austin equalised after Troy Deeney’s penalty had put Watford ahead.
Rangers were the better side in the first half but a defensive aberration led to them going behind five minutes into the second.
Ismaila Sarr robbed Lee Wallace near the left-hand edge of the area and was then clumsily bundled over by Geoff Cameron, with Deeney blasting in the resulting spot-kick.
But Austin hauled QPR level with his 50th goal for the club and second in three matches since his return on loan.
Chris Willock, also on as a substitute, did superbly on the right, creating space for a cross and then delivering for Austin to head home at the far post.
And the winner also came via a fine cross from the right, this time by Todd Kane.
Adomah controlled the ball beautifully and his emphatic finish gave keeper Daniel Bachmann no chance.
It clinched a third consecutive away win for the R’s and lifted them to 17th in the Championship table.
QPR: Dieng, Kane, Dickie, Cameron, Barbet, Wallace, Ball, Johansen (Willock 67), Chair (Adomah 82), Bonne (Thomas 89), Austin (Kelman 82).
Subs: Lumley, Kakay, Bettache, Hamalainen.
T Block Dave
01/02/2021 @ 10:18 pm
Agree with you Angry ! Playing with only 10 each game, The AHC Aussie Headless Carthorse doesn’t count has held us back. And low and behold, no Carthorse and the team plays, looks purposeful and creates chances !! Think the rest of the lads don’t like home lolloping around doing nothing as well ? Loan him out to the Shepherds Bush Girl Guides second XI to up his game !!!!
angryoap
01/02/2021 @ 9:42 pm
I bet he reverts back to his original line up. A few of the subs deserve a proper chance
angryoap
01/02/2021 @ 7:14 pm
This could be a blessing in disguise.
angryoap
01/02/2021 @ 7:13 pm
Hip Hip – No Dykes – well I guess its a start in the right direction. Hopefully the youngsters will get a chance later in the game.