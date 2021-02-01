Adomah’s last-minute goal gives QPR victory at Watford

Watford 1 QPR 2 51' Deeney (pen) 73' Austin 90' Adomah

Substitute Albert Adomah scored a last-minute winner for QPR – his first goal for the club.

They pulled off a stunning comeback at Vicarage Road, where Charlie Austin equalised after Troy Deeney’s penalty had put Watford ahead.







Rangers were the better side in the first half but a defensive aberration led to them going behind five minutes into the second.

Ismaila Sarr robbed Lee Wallace near the left-hand edge of the area and was then clumsily bundled over by Geoff Cameron, with Deeney blasting in the resulting spot-kick.

But Austin hauled QPR level with his 50th goal for the club and second in three matches since his return on loan.

Chris Willock, also on as a substitute, did superbly on the right, creating space for a cross and then delivering for Austin to head home at the far post.

And the winner also came via a fine cross from the right, this time by Todd Kane.

Adomah controlled the ball beautifully and his emphatic finish gave keeper Daniel Bachmann no chance.

It clinched a third consecutive away win for the R’s and lifted them to 17th in the Championship table.

QPR: Dieng, Kane, Dickie, Cameron, Barbet, Wallace, Ball, Johansen (Willock 67), Chair (Adomah 82), Bonne (Thomas 89), Austin (Kelman 82).

Subs: Lumley, Kakay, Bettache, Hamalainen.







