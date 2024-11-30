Watford v QPR player ratings

Much-improved QPR drew 0-0 at Watford to make it four points from two away matches and back-to-back clean sheets. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Paul Nardi: 8

Excellent again. Denied Giorgi Chakvetadze and pushed away a strike from Imran Louza.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

An important presence in the air at both ends of the pitch. Very solid at right-back.

Steve Cook: 7

As usual, a steadying presence at the back for Rangers. Had a couple of efforts on goal too.

Liam Morrison: 7

Overall, a very decent showing, but Morrison missed a great chance in the first half and a missed clearance in the second led to a Watford opening.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Steady on his return to the starting line-up after his recent injury. Still doesn’t look fully fit though and was replaced in the second half.

Sam Field: 8

Very good. Consistently won the ball for Rangers, including in the build-up to an early chance for Nicolas Madsen. His positional sense was superb and he continually protected the back four. Did get a bit ragged late in the game though and a yellow card means he is now suspended.

Kieran Morgan: 6

The game passed the youngster by at times and he gave the ball away on occasions, but that can happen with Morgan as he is brave on the ball and doesn’t hide.

Paul Smyth: 7

Typically lively on the right and there was more of an end product, with Smyth helping to set up a couple of decent chances.

Nicolas Madsen: 6

More involved than in previous games – too involved, in the sense that he picked up a yellow card after just two minutes for a clumsy challenge. Missed a great chance in the first half, shooting woefully wide after being teed up by Koki Saito, and was substituted midway through the second.

Koki Saito: 7

Lacked a final ball at times but was always a threat on the flank. Set up Madsen’s great chance.

Zan Celar: 6

Saw a strike saved in the first half and his movement was better than in previous games. Missed a chance in the final minute, though, when he fired against the post after being put through by Harrison Ashby. And the ease with which defenders can deal with Celar was summed up by a moment in the first half when he pointed to Smyth where he wanted the ball played to, received it there, and was still easily beaten to it by Mattie Pollock.

Jonathan Varane: 7

Did well after coming on. Produced a lovely bit of skill to evade two Watford players on the touchline and break forward.

Morgan Fox: 6

Combined with fellow substitute Lucas Andersen to set up a chance for Ashby.

Lucas Andersen: 6

Ashby should have scored after being teed up by the Dane’s clever assist.

Harrison Ashby: 6

Mis-hit the ball when a big chance came his way, but atoned somewhat by then setting up Celar.







