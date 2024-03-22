Fulham youngster among four QPR trialists

Fulham’s Ma’kel Bogle-Campbell was one of four players who featured for QPR’s development side on Friday.

Right-back Nick Nkansa-Dwamena, 18, and left-back Henry Curtis, 20, both of Ipswich Town, were also in the Rangers side against Sheffield Wednesday, as was forward Blaise Uwandji, 20, of West Ham.







Midfielder Bogle-Campbell, 18, was with Arsenal prior to joining Fulham, where he signed a scholarship deal in 2022.

Nkansa-Dwamena was on West Ham’s books before joining Ipswich in 2022. He featured for the Suffolk side in an Under-18s match against QPR in January.

All four players have been given a trial with the R’s as they are expected to be released from their contracts at the end of the season.

Hosts Wednesday won the game 3-1. Rangers’ goal was scored by Joseph Ajose.

See also: QPR boss considered starting with Armstrong







