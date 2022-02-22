McCallum comes through 90 minutes of B-team friendly

Sam McCallum played the full 90 minutes for QPR’s B team in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Oxford United on Tuesday afternoon.

The on-loan Norwich youngster, 21, had surgery after suffering a badly torn hamstring in October.

He has recently featured twice for Rangers’ Under-23 side.







McCallum could potentially return to the first-team squad for Saturday’s game against promotion rivals Blackburn.

He has started just eight league matches for the R’s but impressed before suffering his injury.

Oxford won the game 3-1. Faysal Bettache scored QPR’s goal.







