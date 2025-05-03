QPR end season with win at Sunderland

Sunderland 0 QPR 1 Madsen (5′)



Nicolas Madsen’s early goal gave QPR an impressive away victory in their final match of the season.

Rangers, with coaches Xavi Calm and Kevin Betsy in caretaker charge following the axing of Marti Cifuentes, made a great start, going ahead after just five minutes at the Stadium of Light.

Harrison Ashby did well on the right and played a low ball in towards Madsen, who took a touch before firing home.

The win was a satisfying end to a troubled, injury-plagued campaign, and meant Rangers matched the 56 points they accrued last season.

They finished 15th in the Championship table – three places higher than last time around.

But there were more injuries.

Ilias Chair had to be replaced at the interval after appearing to twist his ankle.

And two other players to have missed much of the season, Jack Colback and Karamoko Dembele, went off after picking up injuries in the second half.

Just as a year ago, keeper Joe Walsh was brought in for Rangers’ final match and impressed.

Walsh kept out first-half efforts from Enzo Le Fée and Luke O’Nien and produced a superb late save to deny Dan Ballard.

QPR: Walsh, Dunne, Morrison, Edwards, Ashby, Colback (Fox 62), Varane, Chair (Kolli 46), Dembele (Andersen 73), Madsen (Morgan 90+3), Frey.

Subs not used: Shepperd, Bennie, Esquerdinha, Murphy, Sutton.