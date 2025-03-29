Stoke v QPR player ratings

QPR’s poor run continued with a 3-1 defeat at Stoke. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Paul Nardi: 7

Produced good saves to keep the score down and was unlucky when the second goal came via the loose ball after a fine save from the Frenchman.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Did OK and again managed to pose an aerial threat in the opposition half.

Ronnie Edwards: 6

Decent on the ball and won a few challenges.

Morgan Fox: 4

A shocker of a display. Looked vulnerable from the opening whistle and was no match for Stoke’s rugged attack.

Kenneth Paal: 4

Selected not long after returning from international duty with Suriname, Paal was dreadful before being taken off in the second half. Stoke found success on the flank at will, although Paal did produce a saving challenge to prevent a fourth goal.

Jonathan Varane: 5

Struggled badly against Stoke’s robust midfield. Taken off in the second half, having picked up a yellow card.

Jack Colback: 6

Worked hard amid very little support around him – and a terrible lack of moment in from of him. Sent a speculative long-range effort over the bar in the second half. Nice try.

Kieran Morgan: 5

Looked totally lost and was replaced at half-time. Was moved out to the left, swapping with the appalling Lucas Andersen, and at least put up some resistance on the flank, where Stoke had attacked with embarrassing ease, but it was still an afternoon for the youngster to forget.

Paul Smyth: 6

Worked hard on the right-hand side but was a spectator for the key moments in the game, which mostly occurred on the opposure side.

Lucas Andersen: 4

Hooked at the interval after a dire first-half ‘performance’ in which he strolled around on the left as Stoke moved the ball past him at will.

Karamoko Dembele: 5

Deployed up front in the absence of Michael Frey and, after missing an early chance by shooting straight at the keeper, barely got a look-in before being replaced at half-time.

Yang Min-hyeok: 7

Scored a great goal after coming on.

Alfie Lloyd: 6

Also made something on an impact, adding some energy up front.

Nicolas Madsen: 5

Just as pedestrain as Andersen, who he replaced.

Harrison Ashby: 6

Decent enough after coming on for Paal midway through the second half.







