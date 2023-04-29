Stoke v QPR player ratings

Albert Adomah’s winner clinched QPR’s Championship survival. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 1-0 victory at Stoke.







Seny Dieng: 7

Came up with a vital save in the second half and was always calm under pressure.

Ethan Laird: 7

His return to the side has been instrumental in the crucial back-to-back wins. Recalled to the starting line-up, he was brave in the tackle and always a good outlet for Rangers on the right.

Rob Dickie: 8

Continued where he left off at Burnley. His emphatic return to form has been so timely for Rangers.

Jimmy Dunne: 8

Won vital challenges and was as wholehearted as ever.

Kenneth Paal: 8

Aside from one lapse in the first half, when he gave the ball away and was bailed out by Sam Field, the Dutchman was excellent at left-back. Often targeted with high diagonal balls because of his height, he showed several times that he is underrated in the air.

Albert Adomah: 8

Tireless on the flank and came up with the all-important winner.

Sam Field: 8

Surely QPR’s player of the season, Field offered the back four fantastic protection and was excellent on the ball.

Tim Iroegbunam: 7

Careless on the ball occasionally but put in an important shift in midfield before being taken off midway through the second half. He gave Rangers energy, worked hard off the ball, and was involved in the build-up to the goal.

Ilias Chair: 8

Did his utmost in a left-sided role which probably doesn’t get the best out of him. Always looked to create, linked play nicely and got through a huge amount of work off the ball.

Jamal Lowe: 8

His loan spell hasn’t been a big success, and his contribution in the past couple of vital wins is easy to underestimate, but his pace and movement up front has been vital to a Rangers side which was worryingly stale in attack. He also did a solid job when moved out wide after the second-half introduction of Chris Martin.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Worked hard up front, constantly occupied defenders and was involved in the build-up to the goal when Adomah buried the loose ball after Dykes’ shot had been saved.

Luke Amos: 7

Luke Amos: 7

Sent on a couple of minutes after the hosts brought on Nick Powell in order to track the Stoke attacker and did the job very well indeed.








