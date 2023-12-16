Sheffield Wednesday v QPR player ratings

QPR remain in the bottom three after losing 2-1 to two late goals by Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Asmir Begovic: 7

Made a fine diving save in the second half to deny Barry Bannan. Could do little about either goal and was let down by his defence for the winner.

Reggie Cannon: 5

Booked after 15 minutes and never looked completely comfortable. Was replaced at half-time, with Elijah Dixon-Bonner moving to right-back.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 7

Dealt very calmly with the physical Callum Paterson and defended well until Wednesday went more direct late in the game to win the three points.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Did well alongside Clarke-Salter, won his headers and looked comfortable as Rangers looked to be heading for a vital three points. But was unable to close the game out as a high ball in the box was not dealt with properly.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Had a really good game, got forward well, won plenty of tackles and was decent in the air. Linked with Ilias Chair and Sinclair Armstrong very well. Can feel unfortunate to be on the losing side.

Sam Field: 6

Was a return to form by the midfielder but he should have won the game for Rangers. His finishing, not for the first time this season, let him down and he shot tamely at Dawson from close range.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Played well in patches, used the ball sensibly and covered plenty of ground. Replaced by Steve Cook late in the game as boss Marti Cifuentes tried to see out the game – but it backfired as Rangers went too deep and let in two late goals.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner: 6

Deserves huge credit for playing in three positions during the game, starting on the right of a three-man midfield, then moving to right-back before being moved into a central midfield role late in the game. Has a great attitude and showed he is more than capable of playing at this level.

Paul Smyth: 5

Never really got going down the right wing despite the big pitch. Booked and then replaced in the second half.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ilias Chair: 6

Will try and claim Rangers goal after his fierce strike was headed into his own net by Bambo Diaby, but has to take some blame for the second Wednesday goal as he and Chris Willock tried to play out instead of lumping the ball downfield. From the subsequent corner the game was lost.

Sinclair Armstrong: 5

Had some success with his pace down the Wednesday left but never really got going and was taken off at half-time.

Osman Kakay: 5

Brought on in the second half with Rangers losing possession in the midfield and Dixon-Bonner redeployed to a more central role. Easily bypassed for the low cross for the Wednesday opener and then missed a huge chance to win the game when he shot wide late on.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Never really looked a goal threat and needs to do better holding the ball up.

Chris Willock: 5

Brought on at half-time to try and give Rangers more impetus going forward but struggled to make an impact. Conceded the corner for the winner by trying dribble his way out of trouble.

