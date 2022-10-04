Sheffield United v QPR player ratings

QPR beat league leaders Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.







Seny Dieng: 8

Made wonderful one-handed, diving save from Oliver Norwood in the second half but otherwise relatively untroubled. Showed his class by claiming every cross that came his way and showing huge composure with the ball at his feet. Slightly worrying to see him hand over goal-kicking duties to Jimmy Dunne midway through the second half.

Ethan Laird: 8

Set up the goal for Chris Willock with an incisive pass but it was game where his defensive solidity impressed on a night when big-hearted performances were needed to seal the victory.

Leon Balogun: 9

Magnificent display. Led the back-line in imperious fashion. Used all of his big-game experience to negate the aerial threat of the Blades as they pushed hard for an equaliser in the final 15 minutes.

Jimmy Dunne: 9

A Herculean performance from the big Irishman. Completely vindicated Mick Beale’s decision to start him ahead of the fit-again Jake Clarke-Salter and Rob Dickie as he dominated in the air and defended superbly to help close out a fine victory for his side.

Kenneth Paal: 8

Continued his fine recent form with another excellent performance. Solid in defence, and despite his lack of inches concedes little in the air and more than handles his own in the physical stakes.

Sam Field: 8

A defensive midfield masterclass. Went toe-to-toe with the outstanding Sander Berge and more than matched the Norwegian to help his side claim a fine three points. Always in the right place at the right time to block, tackle and break down potential attacks from the Blades.

Andre Dozzell: 8

A match he would have disappeared without trace in 12 months ago, but it’s testament to the improvement in his game this season that he played a huge role in securing a deserved win. Battled hard, used the ball wisely and dug in stoically as the hosts pressed for an equaliser.

Luke Amos: 7

Grew into the game in his first start in two months and won the ball superbly in the Sheffield United box to set up Lyndon Dykes and then Tyler Roberts to score midway through the second half only for both players to squander the chance to wrap the game up.

Ilias Chair: 7

Missed a glorious chance to put Rangers in front in the opening period when he shot wide after a mazy run. Otherwise impressive. Always willing to receive the ball and looked a threat whenever in possession before being taken off with 25 minutes to go.

Chris Willock: 7

A quiet first half but always dangerous when on the ball. Scored with a wonderful finish to clinch the win in the second half but limped off minutes later with a worrying-looking hamstring injury after pulling up sharply while making a run down the line.

Tyler Roberts: 6

Looks good on the ball, but far too casual at times and missed a glorious chance to put Rangers 2-0 up when he shanked his shot terribly wide with just the keeper to beat. Withdrawn midway through the second half.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Replaced the injured Willock and should have scored when found in the box by Amos but squandered the chance by shooting straight at the keeper. Helped out his defence as the home side pressed for an equaliser in the final 10 minutes.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 6

Played his part in closing out the win with a cool head under pressure as Rangers reverted to a back three in the second half.

Albert Adomah: 6

Unable to assert his attacking prowess as Rangers were penned in their own half for the final 20 minutes after his introduction. Played his part in closing out the victory.

Tim Iroegbunam: 6

Used those long legs to win some crucial challenges and dug in manfully he help his team to victory following his introduction in the final 15 minutes.









See also: QPR beat Blades but Willock injury is a worry







