QPR in relegation mire after slump continues with defeat at Rotherham

Rotherham 3 QPR 1 15' Hugill 71' Hugill (pen) 83' Lowe (pen) 90' Odoffin

Jordan Hugill scored twice to help consign QPR to another defeat – their fifth in a row – and nudge them closer to the relegation zone.

Jamal Lowe gave the visitors hope with a late penalty after substitute Sinclair Armstrong had been fouled by Wes Harding, but Hakeem Odoffin’s last-minute goal sealed their fate.

Rangers, top in October, are now down to 20th, without a win in 13 matches, with just one win in 20, and having lost both their games under new boss Gareth Ainsworth.









Their latest loss saw Rotherham move above them in the Championship table and left Ainsworth’s side just seven points clear of the drop zone.

With Chris Willock and Ilias Chair among the players out injured, QPR again struggled to create clear-cut chances.

And all three goals conceded came as a result of the kind of dismal defending which has been prevalent all season.

The first came when Osman Kakay, playing at left-back because Kenneth Paal was out injured – Aaron Drewe made his league debut at right-back – was caught out and Chieo Ogbene cut the ball back for Hugill to apply a simple finish.

Hugill doubled Rotherham’s lead with a second-half penalty.

Ogbene got away from Kakay on the flank, and the woefully out-of-form Rob Dickie fouled Hugill after finding himself the wrong side of the former R’s loanee, who calmly tucked away the resulting spot-kick.

Odoffin fired home after Dickie had failed to clear the danger.

QPR: Dieng, Kakay, Dickie, Dunne, Drewe, Field, Johansen, Iroegbunam (Richards 65), Adomah (Armstrong 65), Lowe, Martin.

Subs not used: Archer, Gubbins, Dozzell, Aoraha, Dixon-Bonner.







