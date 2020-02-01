QPR v Bristol City player ratings

QPR’s poor run continued as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Bristol City. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Liam Kelly: 6

Got down to make a smart save in the eighth minute from a shot by Famara Diedhiou. Nevertheless, could possibly be questioned for his positioning for the header by the Robins’ player for the winning goal.

Todd Kane: 5

Found the pacy Diedhiou a handful with QPR suspect to the counter attack as the second half wore on. Needlessly gifted Lee Johnson’s men possession too often. Shaky.

Grant Hall: 6

The skipper was generally organised managed and to keep the Robins from adding to their lead. Solid if unspectacular for the most part, while keeping a close watch on former team-mate Nakhi Wells.

Conor Masterson: 7

Went close with a header just wide at the start of the second half with the R’s chasing a leveller. Settled down to contain Diedhiou in the second half.

Lee Wallace: 6

Got forward down the left-hand side on occasions only for his distribution to let down the R’s attacking intent. Tried to get forward to help out in the last few minutes as desperation to grab an equaliser took hold.

Luke Amos: 5

Very quiet and lacked any notable efficiency. Found it tricky to gain space across the midfield with Bristol City captain Korey Smith in close attendance. No surprise to see him replaced in the 62nd minute by Marc Pugh.

Dominic Ball: 5

Tried to patiently get the hosts responding after going a goal behind. Faded as the game wore on.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 6

A quiet first half, with his crossing letting him down from good positions. Worked hard against City left-back Jay Dasilva but blazed over from a good 12-yard position on 75 minutes. Frustrating.

Illias Chair: 6

Busy with link-up play during spells in the first half when QPR couldn’t quite display the required ingenuity. The Moroccan’s passing lacked accuracy and he was guilty of occasional poor decision-making in the visitors’ penalty area, despite working hard to create openings.

Ebere Eze: 6

Caught ball-watching to allow Jack Hunto to push forward and supply the cross for Diedhiou’s winner. Well marshalled – often by two Bristol City attendees – and only the occasional hint of his normal, classy technique on show.

Jordan Hughill: 7

Carved out a good chance just before the interval, firing over from an acute angle. Also slightly unlucky to see his close-range header blocked by Nathan Baker on the hour mark as well as by keeper Daniel Bentley.

Marc Pugh: 5

Came on for Amos in the second half with boss Mark Warburton freshening up the midfield area. Made little impact. Jack Clarke, who came on for the final 10 minutes, was lively and supplied a couple of fine crosses.







