Barnsley v QPR player ratings

QPR’s defensive shortcomings were exposed again as they slumped to a 5-3 defeat against Barnsley. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the debacle at Oakwell.

Joe Lumley: 6

A rude awakening after back-to-back clean sheets, although the unfortunate Lumley was left badly exposed by his defence. The defeat would have been by an even greater margin but for a couple of saves by the keeper, including a fine stop to prevent a Todd Kane own goal.

Todd Kane: 5

One fantastic, saving challenge aside, Kane was poor at right-back and Barnsley had plenty of joy down that flank.

Toni Leistner: 5

Won plenty of balls in the air but was caught out several times during a wobbly performance.

Grant Hall: 5

Not tight enough to Barnsley attackers and never looked comfortable.

Lee Wallace: 5

A mixed game for the recalled left-back. Got forward often and produced one superb challenge at the other end, but he was given plenty of problems by Barnsley before being taken off in the second half.

Luke Amos: 7

A positive on bad day for Rangers. Amos scored his first goals for the club – both tidy finishes – and is improving with each game as he regains his sharpness after injury.

Geoff Cameron: 5

A key player in shoring things up defensively of late, but it was a different story this time. Gave away a penalty and in general failed to provide adequate cover in front of the back four.

Ryan Manning: 6

Moved into midfield, where he competed well before being shifted back out to the left. Set up Rangers’ second goal for Amos but a poor decision on the ball while trying to link up with Bright Osayi-Samuel led to a counter-attack and Barnsley’s fourth goal.

Ebere Eze: 6

Missed a great chance when denied by a fine save in the second half after being set up by Nahki Wells.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 7

Lost possession in the build up to the fourth Tykes goal and missed a great chance after being fed by Wells. On the plus side, he was always a threat, set up a goal for Illias Chair and regularly tracked back.

Jordan Hugill: 6

His shot led to the first Rangers goal and he worked hard up front in the first half, but it became a thankless task.

Nahki Wells: 7

Did well after coming on, creating chances for Osayi-Samuel and Eze.

Ilias Chair: 7

Also made an impact after his introduction, hitting the woodwork and then scoring in the final seconds.







