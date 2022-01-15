QPR v West Brom player ratings

QPR secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over West Brom to move up to fourth in the Championship. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

David Marshall: 6

A nice debut for the experienced Scotsman. Had very little to do but was a steady presence when called upon to claim crosses and organise the defence at set-pieces. Rode his luck in the second half when a deflected Karlan Grant cross beat him at the near post, but rolled across the line.









Rob Dickie: 6

Perhaps fortunate to stay on the field following a rash tackle on Jayson Molumby after he mis-controlled the ball. Struggled at times against the pace of Grant down the right side but was much better in the second period.

Jimmy Dunne: 8

Another eye-catching display from the young centre-back, who put in a colossal performance to deal with West Brom’s physical and pacy forwards. Seemed to relish a great battle with giant striker Daryl Dike who impressed after coming on for the last half an hour.

Yoann Barbet: 9

An outstanding display in what was probably his best performance in a QPR shirt. Dealt with the physical presence of the West Brom forwards superbly, made two crucial tackles to prevent goalscoring chances and made another to start the move that led to goal after having his head stitched after colliding with advertising boards.

Albert Adomah: 7

Was tested defensively as West Brom had some joy attacking his side of the field, but grew into the game and was a real threat going forward.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Not at his best in possession at times in the first half as West Brom’s pressing game worked to good effect against the Norwegian. Much better in the second half but a little fortunate not to concede a late penalty when he nudged Conor Townsend in the box.

Sam Field: 7

A very solid display against his former club. A physical presence in the middle of the park, won plenty of tackles and used the ball well.

Lee Wallace: 8

Enjoyed a great tussle with West Brom wing-back Taylor Gardner-Hickman and just about came out on top in an excellent performance from the evergreen Scotsman.

Chris Willock: 9

The best attacking player on the pitch. Was front and centre of everything positive for his side and West Brom struggled to deal with him whenever he was on the ball. Set up the winner with a peach of cross onto the head of Charlie Austin.

Andre Gray: 6

A much improved performance from the on-loan Watford man. Worked hard against a physical defensive unit with his forward runs and looked to have scored with a thunderous strike only for the goal was chalked off for a foul on Matt Clarke in the build-up.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Was industrious up front but was well contained by the West Brom centre-backs. Should have done better with a header from an Adomah cross in the second half that went over.

Charlie Austin: 7

Came off the bench and won the game in memorable fashion in the final minute with a diving header from Willock’s cross after finding space in the six-yard box.







