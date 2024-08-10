QPR v West Brom player ratings

QPR made a disappointing start to their Championship campaign, losing 3-1 at home to West Brom. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.









Paul Nardi: 6

A difficult debut for the keeper, who was left exposed for all three Albion goals. Prevented a fourth by denying Karlam Grant at point-blank range.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

Determined, and had a second-half shot saved, but struggled defensively in the first half when Albion had plenty of success on the left flank – and Dunne was beaten for the second Albion goal.

Steve Cook: 6

Didn’t have a bad game and was unlucky when the ball ricocheted off him in the build-up to Albion’s third goal.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 6

Impressive early on, striding forward purposefully on a couple of occasions, but was beaten by Josh Maja for Albion’s equaliser.

Kenneth Paal: 5

Unimpressive towards the end of last season and was poor again. Beaten with ease out on the flank in the build-up to Albion taking the lead.

Jack Colback: 6

Decent enough but Rangers needed more dynamism in midfield, which neither Colback nor Sam Field were able to provide.

Sam Field: 6

Worked hard against his former side but was never able to get any real control.

Paul Smyth: 6

Tried his best but Rangers badly needed more guile out wide.

Lucas Andersen: 7

Scored with a fine header and was generally impressive in the first half and worked hard off the ball as well. Faded later on though.

Rayan Kolli: 6

Set up Andersen’s goal with a fine right-footed cross from the left wing, but otherwise the youngster found the going tough and was caught in possession several times as Albion’s robust defence easily dealt with him

Zan Celar: 5

Made no real impact before going off in the second half. Wasn’t helped by a lack of service.

Alfie Lloyd; 6

Beaten in the build-up to Albion’s third goal but as an attacking player seems to have potential.

Michael Frey: 6

Determined but cumbersome after coming on to replace Celar.

Jonathan Varane: 6

One lovely pass during the new signing’s cameo was hopefully a sign of things to come for Rangers.







