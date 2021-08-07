QPR v Millwall player ratings

QPR were held to a 1-1 draw by Millwall in Saturday’s season opener at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Seny Dieng: 6

Almost caught out by a cross-cum-shot from Scott Malone that grazed the crossbar after two minutes, but was otherwise solid. Had little chance with Jed Wallace’s excellent shot for the Lions goal and commanded his box well. Was rarely troubled by the Millwall attack in the second half.









Moses Odubajo: 7

A good debut for the former Brentford man. Always looked keen to get forward, delivered some good crosses into the box in and was steady when called on defensively.

Rob Dickie: 9

A magnificent display from the big centre-back who scored a brilliant goal from long range after bringing the ball out of defence and taking it up the field. In addition to his goalscoring prowess, Dickie stepped up numerous times to thwart Millwall attacks in what was a superb all-round performance.

Jordy de Wijs: 8

Another wholehearted display from the big Dutchman, who appeared to revel in the physical battle with the spiky Wallace and also the lively atmosphere in the ground. Used the ball well when in possession and made a number of good interceptions. Almost repeated his winning goal moment against the Lions from last season with a late header that was saved by Bartosz Bialkowski.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Decent display from the Frenchman, who produced one sublime Cryuff turn to play his way out of trouble in the second half to set up an attack. Went very close to scoring with a free-kick that brushed the side netting. Not as accurate in possession as he can be, though.

Lee Wallace: 6

Didn’t get forward as much as he needed to and Millwall saw the Scot as a potential weak link, constantly targeting the Rangers left side in the opening 20 minutes. But he stuck to his defensive duties well and on the rare chances he did get forward he did have some joy.

Dom Ball: 7

A typically committed display from the combative midfielder, who worked hard against a determined and aggressive Millwall side.

Stefan Johansen: 7

Started slowly as Millwall demonstrated their early gameplan was to get in the Norwegian’s face and stop him playing. Grew into the game and Rangers enjoyed their best spell when he started to take control of the midfield. Withdrawn after 70 minutes after taking a kick to the leg and his team lost their rhythm without him.

Chris Willock: 7

In the absence of Ilias Chair due to illness, Willock was Rangers’ most creative attacking outlet. Showed some wonderful touches and almost scored a superb strike from the edge of the box that was tipped wide by Bialkowski. Guilty of one shocking piece of mis-control when he let the ball go under his foot to break down a great attacking chance. But showed great determination later to chase down an onrushing Malone and make superb tackle.

Charlie Austin: 6

Was given very little service and worked hard by dropping deep to try fill the attacking void left by Chair, but was well marshalled largely by the Millwall defence. Picked up a knee injury in the first half and was taken off later in the game.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

A non-factor throughout in attack as Millwall’s big defenders kept him firmly in check. Should have been more alert when two crosses came across the box but did little of note in what was an under-par display from the Scotland striker.

Andre Dozell: 6

Didn’t really get into the game after being brought on for Austin as Willock was pushed into attack. Had one speculative header from a corner late on.

George Thomas: 6

Struggled to get to grips with the pace of the game and offered very little as an impact sub in the final 20 minutes.







