QPR v Blackburn player ratings

Paul Nardi: 7

Produced two fine saves to deny Tyrhys Dolan and always looked assured.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Back in the side – and still at the club despite pre-deadline interest from Sheffield United. Anyone wondering about Dunne’s commitment and mentality after the events of the past few days received an emphatic answer as he produced a typically wholehearted display.

Steve Cook: 7

Still regaining his sharpness after a recent injury but was an important presence at the back. And he drove the team forward in the build-up to the winner, which came after Cook launched the ball into the box from the right-hand side.

Ronnie Edwards: 7

Understated but effective alongside Cook. His ability to bring the ball out of defence was vital to how Rangers were set up – and he showed his defensive ability, particularly when stopping Dolan with a timely challenge in the first half.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Paal’s left-sided combination with Koki Saito didn’t click. But the Dutchman was always willing to get forward and was defensively solid apart from a dodgy spell in the first half.

Sam Field: 7

Protected the back four very well and helped Rangers regain the initiative after a decent spell by Rovers.

Kieran Morgan: 7

Worked tirelessly in midfield before making way for Jack Colback on 70 minutes.

Paul Smyth: 6

Lively in the first half, and threatened when he cut in from the right flank and fired over. Faded after the interval though before being replaced.

Ilias Chair: 7

Electrifying at times in the first half, but was guilty of some poor finishing. Dragged a shot wide after beautifully evading a challenge, and then shot straight at keeper Aynsley Pears from point-blank range following a slick R’s move.

Koki Saito: 5

After some great recent cameo appearances, Saito didn’t reach the same level of performance after being given a starting place. He offered little going forward and gave away a penalty, having got away with an apparent trip in the box in the first half.

Michael Frey: 7

Gave Rangers the perfect start by scoring an early goal, but it was a tough grind up front for Frey after that as he battled with Blackburn’s centre-backs and had no further sights of goal. He worked hard before going off midway through the second half.

Yang Min-Hyeok: 6

Lively after coming on for his home debut

Alfie Lloyd: 6

Caused problems for Blackburn after replacing Frey – including in the build-up to Colback’s winner.

Jack Colback: 7

