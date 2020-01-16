Some of the recent transfer speculation involving QPR…

It is claimed that QPR are likely to table a bid for Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland.

Les Ferdinand recently travelled to watch Shankland, who has scored 24 goals for the Scottish Championship leaders this season.

Rangers are restricted by Financial Fair Play rules and their priority is to sign a centre-back during this month’s transfer window.

They have been exploring the possibility of bringing in a striker to act as back-up for on-loan duo Nahki Wells and Jordan Hugill for the rest of the campaign with a view to being a first-team regular next season.

Scotland international Shankland, 24, is one of a number of potential options they have looked at and QPR director of football Ferdinand is expected to make another trip to see him play in a Scottish Cup game against Hibernian on Sunday.

The Scottish press are convinced the R’s are desperate to land Shankland – and the Daily Record say a bid is likely to be sanctioned if he impresses Ferdinand this weekend.

The newspaper claim Shankland is “top of the Championship side’s wanted list” and describe the player as a” multi-million talent.”

Eze speculation continues

QPR forward Ebere Eze continues to be touted for a possible move to Tottenham.

Eze, who has also been linked with Chelsea, has been outstanding for the R’s this season.

It has been claimed that Spurs are keen to snap up the England Under-21 international.

But the Daily Express have suggested the north London club could be put off after QPR set an asking price of £20m.







