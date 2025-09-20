QPR v Stoke player ratings

Harvey Vale’s first goal for QPR gave them a third consecutive victory. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 1-0 win against Stoke.

Paul Nardi: 6

Did not have a great deal to do despite Stoke dominating possession. Flapped at a late cross that almost proved costly, but Liam Morrison intervened with a goal-line clearance.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Had a tough task up against the in-form Sorba Thomas but stuck to it diligently, making more tackles than any other player on the pitch.

Liam Morrison: 7

Preserved the victory with a late clearance off the line from Aaron Cresswell and was otherwise solid. Also helped set up an early change for Vale when he rushed forward from centre-back to rob Lewis Baker.

Amadou Mbengue: 7

Could have been sent off for a first-half challenge on Ben Pearson but he did defend well when called upon.

Rhys Norrington-Davies: 6

Was caught a couple of times when defending one-against-one but is looking a good fit on the left of defence.

Harvey Vale: 8

Secured the win with a well-taken strike after passing up a good opportunity early on, while also combining well with QPR’s attacking players.

Nicolas Madsen: 7

Looks at home in Rangers’ new system, breaking up play on a couple of occasions while also looking accomplished in possession.

Jonathan Varane: 6

Was typically combative as Rangers spent long periods without the ball, but also put his team-mates under pressure with a couple of mistakes when in possession.

Koki Saito: 8

Looks like QPR’s best player every time he touches the ball. Was gliding through challenges for much of the afternoon and was unsurprisingly involved in the build-up to the goal.

Richard Kone: 6

Not quite at his sharpest when the ball fell his way, although he continues to provide a focal point to the attack.

Rumarn Burrell: 6

Similar to Kone. Missed a great chance to give Rangers the lead not long before Vale struck, but clearly impacted the game with tireless running and closing down.

Isaac Hayden: 6

Was booked for a late challenge minutes after being introduced. Helped shore up the midfield though.