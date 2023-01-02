QPR v Sheffield United player ratings

A Sheffield United equaliser in the final seconds at Loftus Road denied QPR victory. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 1-1 draw.







Seny Dieng: 7

Produced a number of important saves before United eventually found an equaliser.

Osman Kakay: 8

In for Ethan Laird, who missed out with a knock, Kakay produced arguably his best performance for QPR. He defended well when called upon but for much of the game was one of his team’s most advanced players – which was key to keeping the visitors pinned back.

Rob Dickie: 7

Caught out a couple of times, including when Billy Sharp sneaked behind him and missed a chance, but he also produced a couple of vital blocks and brought the ball out of defence well.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

The ideal game for Dunne, who was able to show his leadership and battling qualities.

Kenneth Paal: 7

An unusual but effective performance from Paal, who was steady on the left while Kakay was the more attacking full-back.

Sam Field: 8

Another excellent performance in midfield from Field, who did a stellar job and enabled Rangers’ more attacking players to push forward.

Tim Iroegbunam: 7

Gave the ball away on occasions but also played his part in a solid midfield display by the R’s.

Tyler Roberts: 7

Took up some great positions to create space for his team-mates and linked up very well with Kakay on the right-hand side to help Rangers defend from the front.

Chris Willock: 7

Still not back to his best, but this was a marked improvement on his recent displays since returning from injury. His sharpness seems to be returning and he was a threat to the Blades before going off in the second half.

Ilias Chair: 7

Scored a fortuitous goal and his overall performance was lively. Fired over in the first half and was always a problem for the visitors.

Lyndon Dykes: 8

Always has a tendency to work hard without creating much for himself in front of goal, but in this game his work-rate was so exceptional it has to go down as an excellent performance. He continually occupied defenders and also chased back to win the ball a number of times. The Rangers goal came after Dykes chased a lost cause.

Luke Amos: 6

Came on for the final 20 minutes or so and was tidy in midfield. Albert Adomah, who later came on too, didn’t have time to make an impact.







