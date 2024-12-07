QPR v Norwich player ratings

​Rayan Kolli scored twice as QPR finally got their first home win of the season – and climbed out of the Championship relegation zone. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 3-0 victory against Norwich.







Paul Nardi: 7

Always solid – and didn’t have much to do as Rangers defended very well in front of him.

Jimmy Dunne: 8

Dunne, whose father died earlier this week, was excellent, scoring the all-important opening goal and then denying Borja Sainz with a fantastic challenge.

Steve Cook: 8

Superb at the back for Rangers, who have now kept three clean sheets in a row. Showed he can play a bit too, not least when finding Kolli with a fine ball in the first half.

Liam Morrison: 7

Is prone to the odd lapse – one in the first half almost led to a Norwich chance – but the young centre-back has obvious potential and has formed a very good partnership with Cook in the absence of Jake Clarke-Salter.

Kenneth Paal: 5

Was poor before being replaced at half-time, giving the ball away a number of times – but did serve up an excellent free-kick for Koli head in the second goal.

Jonathan Varane: 7

Rescued by Dunne after a first-half error. Hit and miss at times but holds his own and is always willing to compete.

Kieran Morgan: 7

Also competed well in midfield. Saw a late shot saved by keeper Angus Gunn.

Nicolas Madsen: 6

Talking of competing, Madsen has upped his game since some truly lamentable non-performances in previous weeks. So much so that he picked up a bang to the face early on and in general often looked more effective off the ball than on it – although he did deliver the corner which led to the opening goal.

Paul Smyth: 6

Lacks a bit of composure and the end product is often disappointing, but Smyth nonetheless rattles defender and has performed an important role while Rangers have been without other attacking players.

Koki Saito: 7

Is becoming a real fans’ favourite. This was another display full of energy and quality. Saito linked up particularly well with Kolli and was always a problem for Norwich.

Rayan Kolli: 9

A great day for the young forward, whose first two senior goals helped Rangers get that much-needed first home win of the campaign. He was helped for both by poor goalkeeping from Angus Gunn, but his header and right-footed finish were on target and both goals were rewards for Kolli’s excellent movement and willingness to close down defenders. He made a clever run to head home his first and the second came after he dispossessed Callum Doyle. And aside from the goals, Kolli in general gave Rangers the kind of dynamism up front they’ve been sorely lacking.

Harrison Ashby: 7

Did well after coming on for Paal and had an effort on goal.

Lucas Andersen: 6

Steady after replacing Madsen midway through the second half.







