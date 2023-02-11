QPR v Millwall player ratings

QPR’s miserable run continued with a 2-1 defeat at home to Millwall. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.









Seny Dieng: 6

Generally commanded his area very well but was left badly exposed by his defence for both Millwall goals.

Ethan Laird: 5

His efforts to get forward were frustrated and a mix-up with Andre Dozzell led to the second Millwall goal.

Rob Dickie: 5

Had an uncomfortable time up against Duncan Watmore and Millwall succeeded in their attempts to stop the centre-back bringing the ball out from defence.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

Was also caused problems by Millwall’s attack – and missed a late chance to equalise when he fired over.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Did a solid job at left-back but was unable to create much of note when attempting to attack.

Sam Field: 6

Competed well in midfield but allowed Zian Flemming to get away from him and set up the all-important opening goal.

Stefan Johansen: 5

Overrun in midfield before going off in the second half. Millwall had much more energy in the centre of the pitch.

Andre Dozzell: 5

Failed to make an impact on the game as Millwall had the upper hand in midfield and his mix-up with Laird proved costly.

Ilias Chair: 7

Rangers’ brightest player. Sent two first-half efforts wide and saw another saved. Also set up a chance for Jamal Lowe and crossed for Chris Martin to score.

Jamal Lowe: 6

Drifted in and out of the game. Shot over after Chair’s good work five minutes before half-time.

Sinclair Armstrong: 6

The 19-year-old striker lacks an end product at the moment but his pace and strength were a problem for Millwall and got the crowd going.

Chris Martin: 7

Came on as a substitute for his debut and make an immediate impact by scoring when he headed in Chair’s cross.

Chris Willock: 6

His injury curse struck again and he limped off just a few minutes after coming on in the second half.

Albert Adomah: 6

Keen to try to help his team but offered very little of note after replacing the luckless Willock.







