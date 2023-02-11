QPR v Millwall player ratings
QPR’s miserable run continued with a 2-1 defeat at home to Millwall. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.
Seny Dieng: 6
Generally commanded his area very well but was left badly exposed by his defence for both Millwall goals.
Ethan Laird: 5
His efforts to get forward were frustrated and a mix-up with Andre Dozzell led to the second Millwall goal.
Rob Dickie: 5
Had an uncomfortable time up against Duncan Watmore and Millwall succeeded in their attempts to stop the centre-back bringing the ball out from defence.
Jimmy Dunne: 5
Was also caused problems by Millwall’s attack – and missed a late chance to equalise when he fired over.
Kenneth Paal: 6
Did a solid job at left-back but was unable to create much of note when attempting to attack.
Sam Field: 6
Competed well in midfield but allowed Zian Flemming to get away from him and set up the all-important opening goal.
Stefan Johansen: 5
Overrun in midfield before going off in the second half. Millwall had much more energy in the centre of the pitch.
Andre Dozzell: 5
Failed to make an impact on the game as Millwall had the upper hand in midfield and his mix-up with Laird proved costly.
Ilias Chair: 7
Rangers’ brightest player. Sent two first-half efforts wide and saw another saved. Also set up a chance for Jamal Lowe and crossed for Chris Martin to score.
Jamal Lowe: 6
Drifted in and out of the game. Shot over after Chair’s good work five minutes before half-time.
Sinclair Armstrong: 6
The 19-year-old striker lacks an end product at the moment but his pace and strength were a problem for Millwall and got the crowd going.
Chris Martin: 7
Came on as a substitute for his debut and make an immediate impact by scoring when he headed in Chair’s cross.
Chris Willock: 6
His injury curse struck again and he limped off just a few minutes after coming on in the second half.
Albert Adomah: 6
Keen to try to help his team but offered very little of note after replacing the luckless Willock.