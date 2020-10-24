QPR v Birmingham player ratings

QPR are still looking for a second win of the season after being held to a drab 0-0 draw by Birmingham at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Seny Dieng: 8

Consolidated his position as Rangers’ number one with another excellent display. Looks supremely confident when claiming crosses and produced a smart save to deny Ivan Sunjic.

Osman Kakay: 6

Made one important clearing header at the back post in the second half and was generally solid in defence and attack.

Rob Dickie: 6

Booked for a clumsy tackle early in the game and was careless in possession on occasions. Got better in the second half.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Made a superb block in the box to deny Scott Hogan in the first half and came out on top in his battle with the former Brentford forward, who was withdrawn in the second half. But his long passing out of defence seemed to trouble the linesman more than the Blues’ defence.

Lee Wallace: 6

An ankle injury that forced him off after just half an hour capped off a miserable week for the Scot following his disappointing showing against Preston on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron: 5

Employed as the lone defensive midfielder and often struggled against Birmingham’s busy duo of Gary Gardner and Sunjic. Not at his best.

Albert Adomah: 5

Showed the odd glimpse in attack but in a game of few chances for the home side he struggled to impose himself of the game.

Ilias Chair: 6

Nothing really came off for Chair, but his desire to keep demanding the ball and trying to make something happen was admirable.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Looked off the pace on his return to the team following a thigh injury. Contained by a well-organised Birmingham defence and saw little of the ball apart from a downward header that bounced off the crossbar. Subbed in the second half.

Macauley Bonne: 5

Largely anonymous and barely given a kick by Birmingham’s back three of Harlee Dean, Maxime Colin and Mark Roberts. The imminent return of George Thomas could see him drop to the bench.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 7

Rangers’ best attacking option. Had the best effort of the game when his close-range effort after half-time beat Neil Etheridge but was headed off the line by Dean. Hugged the touchline more than in recent games but the lack of support around him limited his attacking influence.

Niko Hamalainen: 5

Wallace’e early injury gave Hamalainen, who signed a four-year contract this week, the perfect opportunity to stake his claim for the left-back berth. However, he did little to ease concerns about the team’s worries in the position by offering little in attack and failed to prevent three good crosses into the box which the visitors should have taken advantage of.

Chris Willock: 6

Looked good on the ball and should be pushing for a start after another steady 20-minute cameo.

Dominic Ball: 6

Did well when he came on for Dykes to help bolster the home midfield. One speculative 25-yard effort drifted just wide in a rare moment of excitement.