QPR v Portsmouth player ratings

QPR are bottom of the Championship table after losing to Portsmouth at Loftus Road. Here's how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-1 defeat.







Paul Nardi: 6

Made a couple of smart saves and was generally solid.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Tried hard, had a couple of efforts on goal and won plenty of challenges.

Steve Cook: 6

Rangers’ best defender. They look vulnerable at the back but would struggle even more without Cook’s ability and composure.

Morgan Fox: 4

A horrible day for Fox, whose mistakes led to both Pompey goals. Lost the ball in the build-up to the first and the second came from the penalty spot after the defender hacked down Callum Lang.

Harrison Ashby: 5

An attacking right-back by nature but offered little in the wing-back role.

Sam Field: 6

Had a decent game in midfield and a first-half ball over the top led to a great chance for Ilias Chair. Was substituted in the second half because he was on a yellow card.

Nicolas Madsen: 5

A total passenger in midfield, where a limited Pompey side played around him with ease. Currently looks out of his depth as an attacking midfielder, a defensive one and anywhere in between.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Linked up nicely with Chair on the left a few times but overall didn’t offer enough.

Karamoko Dembele: 6

Scored with a nice lob after a mistake by keeper Nicolas Schmid. Faded after a lively start though – not for the first time since his recent move.

Ilias Chair: 5

Made a welcome return from injury but understandably lacked sharpness. Missed a key chance at 1-1 when he cheekily tried to chip Schmid when put through on goal by Field.

Michael Frey: 6

Didn’t pose much of a goal threat but worked hard and found ways to trouble defenders in a way Lyndon Dykes wasn’t capable of when he led the line in matches like these.

Paul Smyth: 6

Made no real difference after coming on for Ashby in the second half.

Kieran Morgan: 6

Brought on in difficult circumstances for his senior debut and was brave in midfield, showing for the ball and trying hard to create something.

Zan Celar: 5

Again made no real impact after coming on.

Koki Saito: 6

Did look lively after his introduction. Was a threat on the left and had a header saved.








