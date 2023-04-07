QPR v Preston player ratings

QPR’s horrific slump towards the relegation zone continued with another dismal defeat – their 10th at home this season. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-0 loss to Preston.







Seny Dieng: 6

Produced a fine save in the first half to keep out Jordan Storey’s far-post header but couldn’t rescue his side in the second half.

Rob Dickie: 5

Has had a terrible season and was poor again.

Leon Balogun: 5

Won the odd challenge but was generally all over the place. Lost possession in the first half and it almost led to a goal.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

Shaky throughout and both Dunne and Balogun were at fault for the second goal when they failed to deal with a routine ball over the top. Farcical defending.

Ethan Laird: 5

Offered very little before going off in the second half. His loan spell seemed full of promise but has turned out to be a major disappointment.

Sam Field: 6

Like Balogun he gave the ball away cheaply early on. Deserves some credit though for competing well in midfield.

Stefan Johansen: 5

A passenger at times. Is neither the aggressive competitor he once was or the more cultured midfielder he looked during his early days at QPR.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Did little of note. Like Laird, his season has petered out.

Ilias Chair: 6

Tried to make things happen. Missed a glorious chance though when Chris Willock put him through in the first half.

Chris Willock: 6

As well as setting up Chair he showed moments of his quality as he looks to regain his sharpness.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Offered no goal threat at all. So easy for the better Championship defenders to deal with.

Albert Adomah: 6

Fairly lively after coming on for Laird midway through the second half.

Jamal Lowe: 6

Did OK as a wing-back after being brought on. Luke Amos and Chris Martin were later introduced too.







