QPR v Oxford United player ratings

Sam Field scored twice as QPR made it back-to-back home wins and four consecutive clean sheets. Here's how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-0 victory against Oxford United.







Paul Nardi: 7

Another assured performance. A routine save in the first half and superb claiming of a high ball in the second were the highlights.

Jimmy Dunne: 8

Really good. Solid at right-back and offered excellent cover through the middle when he needed to move across.

Steve Cook: 8

Calm and composed – but so quick to react when there was danger, not least when he saved the day with a fine challenge following a mistake by Liam Morrison.

Liam Morrison: 7

Is prone to the odd lapse, but overall was very good and continues to impress in the absence of Jake Clarke-Salter.

Harrison Ashby: 5

It has been a tough loan spell for Ashby, partly because he has been largely deployed as a makeshift left-back. It was another uncomfortable night for him there and he gave the ball away several times.

Jonathan Varane: 7

Had a very decent game in a defensive midfield role. Can struggle when the onus is on to move the ball forward quickly though.

Sam Field: 8

Not always convincing in an advanced role but he delivered this time, scoring twice – with his preferred left foot and then with his right – and going close to completing a hat-trick.

Nicolas Madsen: 6

A strange change since his previous displays has seen Madsen go from barely putting in a tackle – or sometimes not doing so at all – to now being eager to put his foot in but regressing in terms of his passing, which has been his strength. Careless on the ball before going off in the second half.

Paul Smyth: 7

Worked hard on the flank and delivered the cross which led to the all-important opening goal.

Koki Saito: 8

Always lively on the left. Set up the second goal by teeing up Field after robbing defender Peter Kioso – and then went close to scoring himself when he shot just wide.

Rayan Kolli: 8

Scored two against Norwich on Saturday but was helped by some dismal goalkeeping. In some ways, this performance was perhaps more significant. Kolli’s all-round contribution of front, in terms of his movement and link-up play, was excellent and belied his inexperience. And his far-post leap to head the ball down to Field to volley in the opener was fantastic.

Alfie Lloyd: 7

Lively after coming on midway through the second half to replace Kolli.

Lucas Andersen: 6

Had an effort saved after being brought on.








