QPR v Millwall player ratings

Goals from Ilias Chair and Sinclair Armstrong gave relegation-threatened QPR a vital 2-0 win over Millwall at Loftus Road. Here's how we rated each Rangers player.









Asmir Begovic: 5

Shaky at times and was very fortunate to be rescued by Reggie Cannon’s clearance off the line after allowing Billy Mitchell’s shot to squirm through his legs.

Reggie Cannon: 6

Had a stinker of a game overall and his performance was littered with heavy touches and misplaced passes, but he was on hand when his team needed him most, clearing the danger after Begovic’s error.

Steve Cook: 7

Back in the side in place of the out-of-form Jimmy Dunne and Rangers looked much more solid as a result. Cook won several crucial headers and organised the defence well.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 8

Excellent. Quick, composed and always strong in the challenge. A highlight of his fine display was a superb tackle to halt Zian Flemming.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Solid at left-back and keen to get forward. Was involved in the build-up to the opening goal.

Jack Colback: 8

Recently back from injury and looked much sharper than previously. Covered plenty of ground, was good on the ball and kept going despite tiring in the second half.

Sam Field: 7

Protected the back four well and was always calm in possession.

Chris Willock: 7

More effective on the left or centre, particularly when operating close to Ilias Chair, but even on the right he managed to produce, setting up the opening goal with a left-footed cross and a couple of chances for Lyndon Dykes.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Did well in his new withdrawn role and played a pivotal part in the build-up to the opening goal by controlling the ball nicely and finding Willock.

Ilias Chair: 8

Always a threat and willing to work hard. Made sure he was first to the ball when he got in front of Wes Harding to bundle in Willock’s cross for the opening goal and was involved in the build-up to the second goal as well.

Sinclair Armstrong: 7

Still raw, but his pace and power caused Millwall problems and he was on hand to tuck away a loose ball for the all-important second goal.

