QPR v Leicester player ratings
Andre Dozzell was sent off as QPR were beaten by the Championship leaders – their six consecutive defeat. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-1 loss to Leicester.
Asmir Begovic: 6
The veteran keeper produced a couple of saves but his distribution was poor - and he might have got to Harry Winks’ winning strike had he been able to move his feet quicker.
Reggie Cannon: 7
An impressive display by the USA international on his home debut. Did a decent job on the right of Rangers’ makeshift back three.
Osman Kakay: 7
Marked Jamie Vardy and managed to keep the Foxes striker fairly quiet despite the visitors always looking dangerous.
Sam Field: 7
QPR’s injuries and suspensions in defence meant the midfielder operated as a left-sided centre-back. He played well.
Albert Adomah: 7
The veteran wide-man worked hard on the right and was unlucky when Stephy Mavididi’s shot deflected in off him for the opening goal. His cross then led to QPR’s equaliser.
Jack Colback: 6
Competed well in midfield but picked up another booking and is banned for a crucial game at Rotherham next weekend.
Andre Dozzell: 6
Scored and had a decent game, but his daft sending-off was costly for Rangers.
Kenneth Paal: 6
Solid defensively but unable to make much of an impact going forward on the left for Rangers, who were on the back foot for much of the game.
Ilias Chair: 7
Always keen to get on the ball and create something. The Rangers playmaker managed to cause Leicester some problems and he also worked hard off the ball.
Charlie Kelman: 6
The young striker was unable to trouble Leicester’s seasoned defenders but worked tirelessly off the ball to try to stop them playing out from the back.
Lyndon Dykes: 6
Also worked hard up front and his header being cleared off the line resulted in Dozzell firing home the loose ball.
Elijah Dixon-Bonner: 6
The midfielder came on for Kelman in the second half and did his best in an unfamiliar right-sided role.