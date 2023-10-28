QPR v Leicester player ratings

​Andre Dozzell was sent off as QPR were beaten by the Championship leaders – their six consecutive defeat. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-1 loss to Leicester.







Asmir Begovic: 6

The veteran keeper produced a couple of saves but his distribution was poor ​- and he might have got to Harry Winks’ winning strike had he been able to move his feet quicker.

Reggie Cannon: 7

An impressive display by the USA international on his home debut. Did a decent job on the right of Rangers’ makeshift back three.

Osman Kakay: 7

Marked Jamie Vardy and managed to keep the Foxes striker fairly quiet despite the visitors always looking dangerous.

Sam Field: 7

QPR’s injuries and suspensions in defence meant the midfielder operated as a left-sided centre-back. He played well.

Albert Adomah: 7

The veteran wide-man worked hard on the ​right and was unlucky when Stephy Mavididi’s shot deflected in off him for the opening goal. His cross then led to ​QPR’s equaliser.

Jack Colback: 6

Competed well in midfield but picked up another booking and is banned for a crucial game at Rotherham next weekend.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Scored and had a decent game, but his daft sending-off was costly for Rangers.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Solid defensively but unable to make much of an impact ​going forward on the left for Rangers, who were on the back foot for much of the game.

Ilias Chair: 7

Always keen to get on the ball and create something. The Rangers playmaker managed to cause Leicester some problems and he also worked hard off the ball.

Charlie Kelman: 6

The young striker was unable to trouble Leicester’s seasoned defenders but worked tirelessly off the ball​ to try to stop them playing out from the back.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Also worked hard up front and his header being cleared off the line resulted in Dozzell firing home the loose ball.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner: 6

The midfielder came on for Kelman in the second half and did his best in an unfamiliar right-sided role.







