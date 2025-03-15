QPR v Leeds player ratings
QPR’s losing run ended as they drew 2-2 with Leeds at Loftus Road, where the Championship leaders came back from two down. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.
Paul Nardi: 6
Unlucky when Jayden Bogle equalised by burying the loose ball after the Frenchman’s fine save.
Jimmy Dunne: 8
Superb at right-back. Defended really well and was always keen to get forward – even producing a dazzling turn in the Leeds box in the second half.
Steve Cook: 8
Scored with a great header and was excellent at the back before going off injured.
Morgan Fox: 7
Very unfortunate for his own goal. His overall display was very good.
Kenneth Paal: 7
The left-back did well under sustained pressure, producing a number of important clearances. His best performance for some time.
Ronnie Edwards: 8
Usually a centre-back, Edwards was deployed as a makeshift midfielder in the absence of the likes of Sam Field and Jonathan Varane. He did a fine job.
Jack Colback: 6
Fought hard but lost the ball on occasions as Leeds’ constant pressing put the R’s under the cosh. Deserves credit though for a committed display in a second physically challenging match in the space of a few days following his recent return after an injury lay-off.
Paul Smyth: 7
Set up the second goal with a cross from the right and worked tirelessly before going off.
Lucas Andersen: 6
Made no impact going forward but did work hard off the ball to occupy Leeds’ defenders.
Koki Saito: 7
Scored a great goal and was always a threat. Red-carded late on when trying to stop a Leeds counter-attack in stoppage time after Rangers had given the ball away. .
Michael Frey: 6
Like Andersen, didn’t pose much of a goal threat but did an important job pushing Leeds back.