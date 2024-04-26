QPR v Leeds player ratings

QPR thrashed promotion-chasing Leeds to clinch Championship survival in style. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 4-0 victory at Loftus Road.







Asmir Begovic: 8

Saved what have probably been his best QPR performances for when it mattered most. Having produced a vital stop in the recent win over Preston, he produced key saves again, diving to his left to keep out Joel Piroe’s low shot and denying Crysencio Summerville at point-blank range.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Has shown great spirit since being deployed at right-back and this was another impressive display. Coped very well against Leeds’ agile attackers and was also eager to get forward.

Steve Cook: 8

Superb at the back and has been outstanding during Rangers’ climb to safety. Faultless with his own defending and organised those around him brilliantly as well.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 8

Also excellent, both in this game and during the Rangers recovery in general. Calm, quick and alert to every moment of danger.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Did his job defensively and got forward to support the attack.

Sam Field: 8

Needed to produce a big performance and did so. Protected the back four, swept up numerous times and capped a fine showing with a goal when he headed in Ilias Chair’s late free-kick.

Jack Colback: 8

Also a fine performance in midfield. Firm in the tackle and consistently found time and space on the ball.

Chris Willock: 7

A problem for Leeds on the right and linked up nicely with Rangers’ other attacking players.

Lucas Andersen: 8

Scored with a fine finish – his first goal for the club – and his overall performance was excellent.

Ilias Chair: 8

Fortunate when his shot was deflected in for the opener, but his run to the edge of the box was vintage Chair and his all-round display one of his best. Gave Leeds major problems on the left and when he roamed, delivered perfect set-pieces for two of the goals and worked hard defensively too.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Worked hard up front, constantly occupied Leeds’ defenders, and was rewarded for his efforts with a goal – a header from Chair’s corner.

Paul Smyth: 6

His enthusiasm and fresh legs were the last thing Leeds needed when he was introduced after an hour.







