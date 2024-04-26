QPR v Leeds player ratings
QPR thrashed promotion-chasing Leeds to clinch Championship survival in style. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 4-0 victory at Loftus Road.
Asmir Begovic: 8
Saved what have probably been his best QPR performances for when it mattered most. Having produced a vital stop in the recent win over Preston, he produced key saves again, diving to his left to keep out Joel Piroe’s low shot and denying Crysencio Summerville at point-blank range.
Jimmy Dunne: 7
Has shown great spirit since being deployed at right-back and this was another impressive display. Coped very well against Leeds’ agile attackers and was also eager to get forward.
Steve Cook: 8
Superb at the back and has been outstanding during Rangers’ climb to safety. Faultless with his own defending and organised those around him brilliantly as well.
Jake Clarke-Salter: 8
Also excellent, both in this game and during the Rangers recovery in general. Calm, quick and alert to every moment of danger.
Kenneth Paal: 7
Did his job defensively and got forward to support the attack.
Sam Field: 8
Needed to produce a big performance and did so. Protected the back four, swept up numerous times and capped a fine showing with a goal when he headed in Ilias Chair’s late free-kick.
Jack Colback: 8
Also a fine performance in midfield. Firm in the tackle and consistently found time and space on the ball.
Chris Willock: 7
A problem for Leeds on the right and linked up nicely with Rangers’ other attacking players.
Lucas Andersen: 8
Scored with a fine finish – his first goal for the club – and his overall performance was excellent.
Ilias Chair: 8
Fortunate when his shot was deflected in for the opener, but his run to the edge of the box was vintage Chair and his all-round display one of his best. Gave Leeds major problems on the left and when he roamed, delivered perfect set-pieces for two of the goals and worked hard defensively too.
Lyndon Dykes: 7
Worked hard up front, constantly occupied Leeds’ defenders, and was rewarded for his efforts with a goal – a header from Chair’s corner.
Paul Smyth: 6
His enthusiasm and fresh legs were the last thing Leeds needed when he was introduced after an hour.
angryoap
27/04/2024 @ 8:35 am
is THIS really the best West London Sport can muster after achieving safety? what a sorry effort – unlike the whole squad, they did us all proud last night.