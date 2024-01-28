QPR v Huddersfield player ratings

Kenneth Paal’s equaliser five minutes into stoppage time rescued a point for QPR, saving them from a potentially disastrous home defeat against fellow strugglers Huddersfield. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-2 draw.







Asmir Begovic: 6

Didn’t have much to do in a game of few clear-cut chances. Claimed some high balls into his area, avoiding a repeat of costly recent mistakes.

Steve Cook: 7

Played well at the back and makes a positive difference when he is available.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 7

One excellent block was the highlight of another impressive display. Calm on the ball and looks more resilient these days, playing on after picking up the odd knock.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Well contained by Huddersfield on the left but scored Rangers’ all-important equaliser. Was fortunate when the ball went in off his knee, but his gamble to take up such an attacking position paid off.

Jack Colback: 7

Another player who makes a difference when available – Rangers’ look more solid in midfield with Colback in the side.

Sam Field: 6

Competed well but was short of his best. And he continues to pick up yellow cards – his latest one means he will miss the next two games.

Chris Willock: 6

A threat on occasions he found space on the right, but he was timid for much of the game and didn’t make the kind of impact Rangers needed him to.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Has made a decent fist of playing in a withdrawn role recently, but wasn’t what Rangers needed in this game. Their attacks were too slow and ponderous before Dykes and Willock being replaced by Paul Smyth and Elijah Dixon-Bonner gave them more dynamism.

Ilias Chair: 7

Tried hard to make things happen on a largely frustrating afternoon for him. But his persistence was rewarded when his cross led to the equaliser.

Sinclair Armstrong: 6

Offered the usual threat with his pace, power and enthusiasm, and his link-up play is improving, but the goal threat just wasn’t there.

Aaron Drewe: 7

Did very well after coming on as an early substitute for the injured Reggie Cannon. Drewe repeatedly stopped crosses from Sorba Thomas, having trusted his own pace by inviting the Huddersfield wide-man to go on the outside.

Paul Smyth: 6

His pace and enthusiasm gave Rangers slightly more impetus after his second-half introduction.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner: 6

Also offered something after coming on, shooting narrowly wide from long range.







