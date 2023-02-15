QPR v Sunderland player ratings

QPR’s terrible run continued as they were beaten 3-0 by Sunderland at Loftus Road. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.









Seny Dieng: 5

Made a couple of decent saves before a costly error resulted in the opening goal. He fumbled Daniel Ballard’s header from Alex Pritchard’s corner, twice failing to gather the ball before Luke O’Nien bundled it in.

Ethan Laird: 6

Tried to add some attacking impetus from right-back but was taken off at half-time.

Rob Dickie: 5

Has had a poor season – and it continued with another shoddy performance. Jack Clarke skipped past him with ease before slotting in the second goal.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

Always committed, but the mistakes keep coming, including when he misjudged a routine ball over the top in the first half and it almost led to a goal.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Made some headway on the left, combining well with Ilias Chair at times, but produced nothing of any real note.

Sam Field: 6

Competed well – and needed to, with the ineffective Tim Iroegbunam and Andre Dozzell alongside him – but was himself off the pace and below his usual standard.

Tim Iroegbunam: 5

Has plenty of energy but simply gives the ball away far too cheaply. He was guilty of it again in this game.

Andre Dozzell: 5

Also very sloppy on the ball and Sunderland easily played through him in midfield.

Ilias Chair: 7

Saw a second-half penalty saved, which was unfortunate for him as his cross led to the spot-kick being awarded and he was involved in almost all Rangers’ best moments, especially during a relatively lively spell for them in the first half.

Jamal Lowe: 6

Did well in the first half, when he sent a low shot narrowly wide and posed Sunderland a problem when he pulled out wide. Faded in the second half though.

Chris Martin: 6

Physical and determined up front but was well contained. Glanced a second-half effort wide of the target from Lowe’s cross.

Osman Kakay: 5

On for Laird and had a tough time up against Clarke.

Sinclair Armstrong: 6

Introduced in the second half. Exciting but the end product isn’t there yet.

