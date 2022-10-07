QPR v Reading player ratings

QPR’s 2-1 win over Reading moved them into top three in the Championship table. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players

Seny Dieng: 7

Beaten by a well-taken Andy Carroll penalty but otherwise another confident display between the sticks after passing a fitness test on a thigh injury. Made one fine save to tip away a Tom Ince free-kick and claimed crosses confidently.







Ethan Laird: 6

A typically all-action opening 20 minutes from the Manchester United loanee, who teed up Tyler Roberts for a shot that was well saved by Joe Lumley, only to limp off shortly after with an injury.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 8

A very strong home debut for the former Chelsea man. Dealt well with the dangerous Carroll in what was a real physical battle between the pair.

Jimmy Dunne: 8

Another strong display. Dovetailed well with Clarke-Salter to deal with Reading’s direct approach and needed to be alert during the opening 20 minutes of the second half when the visitors were on top.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Efficient in his defensive duties but didn’t get forward as much as recent matches, but has become a mainstay of the team at left-back.

Sam Field: 6

Withdrawn in the second half as he visibly tired following a taxing week, but worked hard in the middle of the park, winning several tackles.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Didn’t really stamp his authority on the midfield despite being rested in midweek at Sheffield United. Taken off midway through the second half.

Tim Iroegbunam: 8

Was responsible for the goal that gave Reading the lead when he first lost the ball in midfield then clipped the foot of Lucas Joao inside the box. However, he more than atoned for that with was an otherwise excellent display by the 19-year-old, who won the spot-kick that put Rangers 2-1 up following his driving run into the box.

Tyler Roberts: 7

Lucky to escape a serious injury following a meaty challenge from Carroll that could have earned the striker a red card. Denied twice by former Rangers keeper Lumley before being withdrawn in the second half following a decent display.

Lyndon Dykes: 8

His best performance of the season. Scored his first goal for Rangers since August with a fine diving header and then won the match by keeping his nerve to convert a late penalty. Played one magnificent pass to put through Roberts in the second half. Marked his 27th birthday in style.

Ilias Chair: 7

Was relatively quiet in the first half but put in a strong showing in the second half as Rangers tried to break down a well organised Reading side. He was central to helping secure the three points.

Osman Kakay: 6

Made an instant impact after replacing the injured Laird by crossing for the equaliser after finding space down the right flank. Looked uncertain at times defensively though.

Rob Dickie: 7

Returned to action from the bench as Rangers changed to a back three and he looked comfortable.

Luke Amos: 7

Added some much-needed energy in midfield following his introduction and his arrival onto the field coincided with Rangers’ best spell of the game.

Andre Dozzell: 7

Like Amos, did well when he came on and played a big role in helping the team to victory by keeping the ball moving well in midfield.







