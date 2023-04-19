QPR v Norwich player ratings

QPR’s relegation worries increased with a 1-1 draw at home to Norwich. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.









Seny Dieng: 7

Made a fine save from a decent effort by Max Aarons in the 27th minute. Handled well just as Norwich were putting the R’s under some pressure at the end of the first half. Unfortunately failed to hold a low shot from Gabriel Sara which led to Adam Idah’s leveller a minute after the break.

Aaron Drewe: 6

Took a bad knock in the first half as the visitors displayed an over-physical nature. Had to be resilient against increasingly robust opponents.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Had a quiet first half, with Norwich carrying little threat, but was booked on 40 minutes for dissent. Helped to hold off an increasingly anxious late surge by the Canaries.

Jake-Clarke Salter: 6

Was up against Canaries danger man Josh Sergeant and kept the forward quiet. But he went off in the second half with another apparent muscle injury.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Went close with a dangerous, curling free kick on 22 minutes which came off the post before Norwich struggled to clear, during a spell of R’s dominance. Vulnerable at times to the counter-attack in the second period but kept working hard when under pressure.

Tim Iroegbunam: 7

Displayed some impressive ball-winning capabilities. Was denied by visiting keeper Angus Gunn on 52 minutes from a good position just inside the penalty area. The hosts’ most composed player before being replaced in the second half.

Sam Field: 6

Excellent interceptions when needed for the majority of the game, especially in the first half.

Jamal Lowe: 6

Worked hard in the first half down the right and helped gel midfield and attack at times. Disappointing lack of end product when QPR required inspiration in the latter stages.

Ilias Chair: 6

Lovely assist to open up the Norwich defence, providing Lyndon Dykes with a much-needed breakthrough. Gave the ball away too easily at times when Norwich looked to build on their equaliser.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Superb first touch to control the ball from a Chair lofted pass before tucking the ball home to put the R’s ahead in the ninth minute. Worked hard throughout.

Chris Martin: 6

Caused the Canaries problems with his physical presence early on. However, lacked sufficient service and made little contribution in the second half as QPR struggled with their rhythm.

Rob Dickie: 7

Came on for Clarke-Salter in the 59th minute and was OK.

Luke Amos: 6

Replaced Iroegbunam on 68 minutes. Missed a terrific chance, blasting the ball over the bar when through on goal with seven minutes to go







