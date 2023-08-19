QPR v Ipswich player ratings

QPR were unlucky to lose 1-0 to Ipswich at Loftus Road. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.









Asmir Begovic: 6

The keeper’s kicking was dreadful – he booted the ball out of play a number of times – but he did produce a fine save low down to his right to prevent Ipswich scoring a late second.

Osman Kakay: 6

Comfortable on the right of the defence and always gives his all, but contrived to miss a glorious chance to put Rangers ahead when he fired wide of an open goal. It proved costly.

Steve Cook: 6

A couple of lapses aside, the defender showed his experience at the heart of the defence.

Morgan Fox: 6

Solid display and went close to scoring when a first-half header was tipped over.

Paul Smyth: 7

Didn’t make the kind of impact he did at Cardiff last weekend, but Smyth was energetic on the right and a problem for Ipswich throughout.

Sam Field: 6

A tough game for Field up against Ipswich’s strong midfield. Battled before going off in the second half.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Had a decent game against his former club. Covered plenty of ground and was sensible on the ball.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Worked hard on the left but struggled to make an impact in an attacking sense.

Chris Willock: 6

Involved in some neat build-up play in the first half, showing flashes of his quality, but still lacks fitness and was replaced at half-time.

Ilias Chair: 7

Did well, especially in the first half. Sent one effort over and another wide of the near post. Was also involved in creating Kakay’s big chance,

Sinclair Armstrong: 8

Will be disappointed not to have scored – but he couldn’t have gone any closer as he was desperately unlucky when his first-half strike hit both posts. Was a constant problem for Ipswich’s defence with his pace and power and is great to watch.

Jack Colback: 6

Came on at half-time for his debut. A welcome addition in midfield and was unfortunate when Conor Chaplin fired in the winner after Colback had blocked his first attempt.

Rayan Kolli: 6

Came on for Armstrong midway through the second half for his league debut and showing plenty of enthusiasm and potential.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner: 6

Determined in midfield after coming on.







