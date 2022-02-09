QPR v Middlesbrough player ratings

QPR drew 2-2 at home to Middlesbrough and remained fourth in the Championship table. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







David Marshall: 8

Another fine performance from the veteran keeper, who produced two point-blank saves in the first half.

Rob Dickie: 6

Not at his best. Kept things simple against a Boro side determined to stop him playing out from the back.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

The in-form defender’s least impressive display for a while. He battled admirably, but was at fault for Boro’s second goal, failing to clear his lines and allowing goalscorer Dael Fry to nick the ball.

Yoann Barbet: 6

A quietly efficient performance from the Frenchman on his return to the side.

Albert Adomah: 6

Unfortunate to score an own goal when trying to deal with a low cross. Overall he was lively on the right without much of an end product.

Sam Field: 6

Worked hard in midfield – and needed to against a very robust side in Boro.

Stefan Johansen: 5

Hampered by a stomach bug, Johansen struggled before being taken off in the second half.



Lee Wallace: 6

Another R’s player who was not at his best but showed a commendable work-rate.

Chris Willock: 7

Presented with a goal by Joe Lumley’s error. He deserved that slice of luck after a first half in which he helped set up a goal for Ilias Chair and often looked like Rangers’ most threatening attacking player.

Ilias Chair: 7

Opened the scoring with a cracking strike and was bright in spells before being taken off in the second half.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Was involved in a feisty battle with Fry which the Boro defender generally had the better of. Offered very little in terms of a goal threat.

Andre Gray: 6

Also failed to trouble Boro after being sent on midway through the second half.

Jeff Hendrick: 6

Neat and tidy in midfield after his introduction, while Moses Odubajo, who came on for the final 12 minutes, didn’t have enough time to make an impact.

