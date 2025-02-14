QPR v Derby player ratings

Ilias Chair scored twice – his first goals of the season – as QPR cruised to a seventh win in their past eight home matches. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 4-0 thrashing of Derby.









Paul Nardi: 6

Had very little to do in a match Rangers dominated.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

A swift return to form after an off-night in the defeat at Coventry. Defended well, was always eager to get forward, and caused Derby major problems in the air.

Steve Cook: 7

Faultless defensively and was often involved further forward, heading just wide from Kenneth Paal’s first-half corner and sending a couple of dangerous balls into the box from the right-hand side.

Ronnie Edwards: 8

Superb on the ball, frequently getting attacks started by coming out of defence, and scored with a neat header. Very impressive.

Kenneth Paal: 8

Paal’s form has run hot and cold this season, but this was a fine display. The Dutchman was always a threat on the left and, crucially, his set-piece deliveries were a world away from a horror show at Coventry. He delivered a fine whipped free-kick for Edwards head in the fourth goal.

Jonathan Varane: 8

Gave the ball away a couple of times in the first half, took a knock for his troubles and generally seemed off the pace. But he then settled into an outstanding performance in which his work in midfield was pivotal as Sam Field often ventured further forward.

Sam Field: 7

Another Rangers player who bounced back well from a poor display at Coventry. He was involved in the build-up to the second goal and in general played a key role in forcing Derby back by continually looking to push forward.

Yang Min-hyeok: 8

Inevitably had some tough moments on his full debut, especially early on when he was roughed up a couple of times. But the on-loan Tottenham teenager was hugely impressive and always looked a threat going forward. The highlight of his performance was an assist for the third goal, which he set up for Chair after going past Matt Clarke on the right.

Ilias Chair: 9

Back among the goals – and back in his preferred central position. This was vintage Chair, scoring a brilliant opening goal with a first-time shot on the turn, playing a key role in the second and continuing to run the show before scoring again in the second half. Lovely stuff.

Koki Saito: 8

Scored his first goal at Loftus Road and his general display further endeared him to R’s fans. His skilful play on the left was a joy to watch and his linking up with the likes of Chair and Michael Frey was superb.

Michael Frey: 7

Made a poor start but battled his way into the game, leading the line really well, helping to create Chair’s opener, volleying over from long-range and setting up a chance for Saito in what turned out to be a very good showing.

Kieran Morgan: 7

Did well after coming on for Field, adding fresh legs in midfield.

Paul Smyth: 6

Lively on the right after coming on for Yang.

Nicolas Madsen: 5

Didn’t make much of an impact after his introduction.

Alfie Lloyd: 6

Full of enthusiasm after coming on for Frey, ensuring there was no respite for Derby’s defence.







