QPR v Coventry player ratings

Seny Dieng: 6

Looks short on confidence. Was left horribly exposed for all three goals.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

Given an unenviable – arguably unfair – task of playing at right-back. Showed a lack of quality on the ball on occasions he found himself in attacking areas. That was hardly surprising.

Rob Dickie: 5

Has had an awful season and this was another awful performance, especially during an opening half-hour in which he was repeatedly exposed. Seems unsure what boss Gareth Ainsworth wants him to do at times.

Leon Balogun: 5

Slightly better than Dickie but still way off the pace and no match at all for Coventry’s lively attack.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Gave the ball away in the build up to the opening goal. Tried to make things happen on the left but was easily contained.

Albert Adomah: 5

Unable to create a yard of space for the crosses he is capable of delivering. Didn’t offer Dunne much defensive help either.

Andre Dozzell: 5

Offered nothing in a creative sense or as protection in front of the back four.

Sam Field: 7

Emerged with some credit from an appalling team display. Went close to scoring with a second-half strike and covered plenty of ground, winning several challenges, as he did the work of two men in midfield.

Ilias Chair: 6

Reduced to the role of hitting better balls into the box than less technically capable Rangers players, Chair tried to follow his orders to deliver from the left. He went close with a couple of free-kicks – one of which was superbly saved – before being taken off.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Did well at times to occupy defenders and link play.

Chris Martin: 5

Did what he’s in the side for, which is to act as an old-fashioned battering ram centre-forward. They’re a dying breed. For a reason.

Taylor Richards: 6

Lively in patches after coming on for Chair. Rangers’ later substitutes didn’t have time to make an impact.

