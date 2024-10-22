QPR v Coventry player ratings

Teenager Kieran Morgan’s first senior goal rescued a point for QPR and took them off the bottom of the Championship. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 1-1 draw with Coventry at Loftus Road.







Paul Nardi: 7

Solid again. Commanded his area well and was always quick to react to any danger. Unlucky when the Coventry goal was scored after he did well to initially save.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Did well as the right-sided defender. Was sensible on the ball and looked to step forward when possible.

Steve Cook: 7

Was composed at the heart of the defence as always. Organised well when Rangers were under pressure.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 7

Made a welcome return to the side and looked sharp. Defended well.

Paul Smyth: 6

Worked hard on the right, persisted when things didn’t go his way, and was rewarded when his cross led to Rangers’ equaliser.

Sam Field: 6

Hit and miss – and missed a decent chance when he fired over in the first half after being set up by Koki Saito – but overall he battled well, didn’t hide when things went wrong, and won a number of key challenges.

Jonathan Varane: 6

Rangers’ summer signings have struggled to adapt, but there were signs that Varane can eventually make his mark. He covered plenty of ground and was always eager – sometimes too eager – to complete.

Ilias Chair: 6

Nowhere near his best, and gave the ball away cheaply a couple of times before being taken off just before the hour mark. But he had arguably been Rangers’ biggest threat going forward, seeing a couple of efforts saved and another deflect wide.

Karamoko Dembele: 5

Taken off along with Chair, having created nothing of note in an attacking sense and been at fault for Coventry’s goal, when he made a mess of attempting to clear his lines.

Zan Celar: 5

Again unimpressive. In for the injured Michael Frey, he offered very little up front before being taken off in the second half.

Koki Saito: 7

Played as a left wing-back after replacing the injured Kenneth Paal after just nine minutes. He was lively, created a chance for Field, and got through plenty of work off the ball.

Kieran Morgan: 7

Somewhat fortunate with his goal – a volley which bounced up off the ground and squirmed past diving keeper Oliver Dovin, who would have been able to complete a simple catch had he stayed on his feet. But the teenage midfielder has potential and for the second game in a row offered some much-needed energy and enthusiasm, as well as bravery on the ball, when he came on.

Lucas Andersen: 6

Involved in some neat link-up play after his introduction and had a chance in the final seconds when his header was saved.







