QPR v Burnley player ratings
QPR lost 3-0 to Burnley at Loftus Road – their fourth consecutive defeat and fifth in their past six matches. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.
Seny Dieng: 6
An unhappy return to action for the Rangers keeper, who produced a good save only for Ian Maatsen to follow up and score the second goal.
Ethan Laird: 6
Tried hard to make things happen on the right. He was well contained by Burnley but did create one chance for Chris Willock, who should have scored.
Jimmy Dunne: 5
Always wholehearted, but continues to be prone to making errors. A poor decision to try to chest the ball back to Dieng enabled Nathan Tella to nip in and score the third goal.
Jake Clarke-Salter: 6
Did nothing particularly wrong but was never comfortable against Burnley’s strong attack.
Kenneth Paal: 6
A threat at times down the left and won several challenges.
Sam Field: 6
Competed well in midfield and had a second-half effort saved.
Tim Iroegbunam: 5
Poor. Sloppy on the ball and Burnley were able to play around him with ease.
Andre Dozzell: 6
Also gave the ball away on occasions but did cover plenty of ground and worked hard to close down.
George Thomas: 5
Runs a lot but produces next to nothing.
Chris Willock: 5
Missed a great chance and was woefully out of sorts before being replaced at half-time.
Lyndon Dykes: 5
A lack of service, but simply doesn’t do enough to create openings for himself.
Olamide Shodipo: 6
Had some bright moments after his half-time introduction.
Albert Adomah: 5
Also sent on at the interval, but didn’t influence the game. Sinclair Armstrong, who was later sent on as well, couldn’t make an impact either.