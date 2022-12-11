QPR v Burnley player ratings

QPR lost 3-0 to Burnley at Loftus Road – their fourth consecutive defeat and fifth in their past six matches. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Seny Dieng: 6

An unhappy return to action for the Rangers keeper, who produced a good save only for Ian Maatsen to follow up and score the second goal.

Ethan Laird: 6

Tried hard to make things happen on the right. He was well contained by Burnley but did create one chance for Chris Willock, who should have scored.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

Always wholehearted, but continues to be prone to making errors. A poor decision to try to chest the ball back to Dieng enabled Nathan Tella to nip in and score the third goal.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 6

Did nothing particularly wrong but was never comfortable against Burnley’s strong attack.

Kenneth Paal: 6

A threat at times down the left and won several challenges.

Sam Field: 6

Competed well in midfield and had a second-half effort saved.

Tim Iroegbunam: 5

Poor. Sloppy on the ball and Burnley were able to play around him with ease.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Also gave the ball away on occasions but did cover plenty of ground and worked hard to close down.

George Thomas: 5

Runs a lot but produces next to nothing.

Chris Willock: 5

Missed a great chance and was woefully out of sorts before being replaced at half-time.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

A lack of service, but simply doesn’t do enough to create openings for himself.

Olamide Shodipo: 6

Had some bright moments after his half-time introduction.

Albert Adomah: 5

Also sent on at the interval, but didn’t influence the game. Sinclair Armstrong, who was later sent on as well, couldn’t make an impact either.







