QPR v Burnley player ratings
QPR were hammered 5-0 by promoted Burnley in their final home match of the season. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.
Paul Nardi: 6
Left hopelessly exposed for Burnley’s goals.
Jimmy Dunne: 6
Well below his best, and his poor header led to the opening goal, but he battled on, produced a couple of impressive blocks, and was unlucky when another Burnley goal came after his goal-line block.
Liam Morrison: 6
Morrison was unlucky as well, in his case when Jeremy Sarmiento’s shot was deflected in by him, but the Scot had a tough time against a quality attack.
Ronnie Edwards: 7
The only Rangers starter to emerge with any real credit. Did well at the back, producing a fine challenge to deny Lucas Koleosho.
Kenneth Paal: 5
Beaten by Koleosho with embarrassing ease in the build-up to the third goal and was generally woeful.
Jonathan Varane: 5
No match for Burnley’s dominant midfield but did at least compete and try to win the ball, managing to do so on occasions.
Jack Colback: 5
Also struggled in midfield against an excellent side. Unlucky not to score though when his second-half strike was well saved by keeper James Trafford.
Harrison Ashby: 5
Had one of Rangers’ rare efforts on goal, which was also saved by Trafford, but was generally poor. Weirdly deployed as a right winger.
Nicolas Madsen: 5
Has produced vastly improved performances recently but this was a more typical Madsen display this season. A passenger before being taken off at half-time.
Karamoko Dembele: 5
Also made no impact at all before replaced at the interval.
Rayan Kolli: 5
Struggled – understandably for such a young player against such quality opposition – and Kolli giving the ball away in the second half almost led to a Burnley goal. He worked hard though and set up a chance for Ashby.
Ilias Chair: 7
Helped Rangers improve after his introduction. Set up Colback’s chance and was generally lively.
Michael Frey: 6
Also made an impact, relatively speaking. Offered some presence up front and was involved in some decent link-up play.
Emmerson Sutton: 6
Lively after his second-half introduction.
Joe penil
27/04/2025 @ 7:52 pm
I don’t know how any of them scored a rating they were already on the beach playing in flip flops