QPR v Burnley player ratings

QPR were hammered 5-0 by promoted Burnley in their final home match of the season. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Paul Nardi: 6

Left hopelessly exposed for Burnley’s goals.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Well below his best, and his poor header led to the opening goal, but he battled on, produced a couple of impressive blocks, and was unlucky when another Burnley goal came after his goal-line block.

Liam Morrison: 6

Morrison was unlucky as well, in his case when Jeremy Sarmiento’s shot was deflected in by him, but the Scot had a tough time against a quality attack.

Ronnie Edwards: 7

The only Rangers starter to emerge with any real credit. Did well at the back, producing a fine challenge to deny Lucas Koleosho.

Kenneth Paal: 5

Beaten by Koleosho with embarrassing ease in the build-up to the third goal and was generally woeful.

Jonathan Varane: 5

No match for Burnley’s dominant midfield but did at least compete and try to win the ball, managing to do so on occasions.

Jack Colback: 5

Also struggled in midfield against an excellent side. Unlucky not to score though when his second-half strike was well saved by keeper James Trafford.

Harrison Ashby: 5

Had one of Rangers’ rare efforts on goal, which was also saved by Trafford, but was generally poor. Weirdly deployed as a right winger.

Nicolas Madsen: 5

Has produced vastly improved performances recently but this was a more typical Madsen display this season. A passenger before being taken off at half-time.

Karamoko Dembele: 5

Also made no impact at all before replaced at the interval.

Rayan Kolli: 5

Struggled – understandably for such a young player against such quality opposition – and Kolli giving the ball away in the second half almost led to a Burnley goal. He worked hard though and set up a chance for Ashby.

Ilias Chair: 7

Helped Rangers improve after his introduction. Set up Colback’s chance and was generally lively.

Michael Frey: 6

Also made an impact, relatively speaking. Offered some presence up front and was involved in some decent link-up play.

Emmerson Sutton: 6

Lively after his second-half introduction.