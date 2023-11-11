QPR v Bristol City player ratings

QPR drew 0-0 with Bristol City at Loftus Road. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.









Asmir Begovic: 6

Rarely tested as Rangers defended well in front of him.

Osman Kakay: 8

In for the injured Reggie Cannon, Kakay had a very good game. He was strong defensively and got forward well on the right.

Steve Cook: 7

His experience and calmness on the ball helped Rangers build from the back.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Not always comfortable with the passing style reintroduced at QPR, but he made a decent fist of if and covered Kenneth Paal effectively when the left-back ventured forward.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Linked up well with Chris Willock on the left and was often very far forward as Rangers tried to break the deadlock.

Jack Colback: 7

Steady in midfield. Signed by ex-boss Gareth Ainsworth primarily for his battling qualities but has a good left foot and ability to play in the new manager’s style too.

Sam Field: 7

A solid game. Used the ball well and covered plenty of ground.

Andre Dozzell: 7

The occasional lapse in possession aside, Dozzell also had a useful game in midfield.

Paul Smyth: 8

Lively throughout and always a problem for City on the right flank. Can be well pleased with his performance and also showed nice touches and composure along with the usual directness and enthusiasm.

Chris Willock: 6

Nowhere near his best, but this outing seemed like another step in the right direction following his recent absence from the side. He showed his ability in tight spaces, used the ball well and tried to support Lyndon Dykes.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Some decent hold-up play but not enough to offset the lack of a goal threat.

Sinclair Armstrong: 6

Worried City with his pace and power after coming on.







