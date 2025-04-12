QPR v Bristol City player ratings

QPR moved to the 50-point mark by securing a 1-1 draw at home to play-off chasing Bristol City. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Paul Nardi: 7

Cool when called upon.

Jimmy Dunne: 8



Continues to perform superbly at right-back. Was involved in the build-up to Rangers’ goal, with a sublime flick towards Karamoko Dembele, and he was excellent defensively, with a couple of crucial headed clearances.

Liam Morrison: 7

A good display overall but was caught out for City’s goal, when George Earthy sneaked behind him to collect Max Bird’s pass. Still impressive – and Rangers haven’t yet lost a Championship game Morrison has started.

Ronnie Edwards: 8

Also played very well aside from one error. In Edwards’ case, his weak back-pass gave Nahki Wells a late sight of goal but the striker could not finish and Morgan Fox, on as a substitute, was able to clear. Atoned with a great block to thwart Anis Mehmeti. It was a generally fine display, summed up by a moment in the first half when he stopped Wells with a great tackle and then still managed to keep possession, working the ball towards Dunne.

Harrison Ashby: 7

Has had a tough loan spell, partly because of having to fill in at left-back. This was probably his best outing there, although he missed a great chance in the first half when he could not find a way past keeper Max O’Leary after being brilliantly set up by Dembele. A decent showing though, and he produced an excellent clearing header at the far post in stoppage time as Rangers held on for the point.

Jack Colback: 7

Picked up a silly early booking, but nevertheless produced another sturdy performance in midfield before going off in the second half. Troubled by injuries for much of his time at Rangers, Colback has made a big contribution in recent matches as the team have edged towards safety.

Jonathan Varane: 7

Another combative performance to help Rangers get a much-needed result. Relishes the physical nature of the Championship.

Nicolas Madsen: 7

Good. Following on from his encouraging performance at Oxford in midweek, Madsen produced the goods again. Showed quality on the ball, set up Rangers’ goal with a pinpoint cross, and even managed to impose himself physically at times.

Karamoko Dembele: 8

This was the Dembele that Rangers believed they were signing prior to his injury lay-off. He was lively throughout, scored after being heavily involved in the move which led to the goal – and that came after he set up Ashby with a sublime pass with the outside of his right boot. Great stuff.

Koki Saito: 7

Made a welcome return from suspension and was typically lively. Spurned a great chance for Rangers to regain the lead in the second half, though, when he robbed Earthy only to overhit a pass to the waiting Yang Min-hyeok.

Yang Min-hyeok: 8

Hit and miss since his loan move from Tottenham – which is understandable at his tender age – and this performance was a big hit. Performing a central attacking role with injury-hit Rangers again playing without a recognised striker, the South Korean was a skilful and nimble problem for City from the start.

Paul Smyth: 6

Brought some much-needed energy when brought on on the hour mark as Rangers were fading.







