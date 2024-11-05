QPR v Middlesbrough player ratings

QPR’s woeful season continued with a 4-1 defeat at home against Middlesbrough. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Paul Nardi: 6

Embarrassed by Emmanuel Latte Lath rounding him not once but twice to score Boro’s third goal, but Rangers’ keeper was left horribly exposed for the visitors’ first three goals and was then given little chance by Dan Barlaser’s superb strike.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Fought for the cause and flicked on in the build-up to Rangers’ goal. His commitment can’t be questioned.

Steve Cook: 7

Very good again for the most part and his determination to throw himself at the ball at the far post led to Rangers’ goal. But he was at fault for Boro’s third, when he allowed Latte Lath get away from him.

Sam Field: 6

Again did a decent enough job as a centre-back in the absence of the likes of Jake Clarke-Salter and Morgan Fox.

Hevertton Santos: 4

Not trusted in his preferred position of right-back, so it seemed likely he would struggle playing as a makeshift left-back – and it proved to be the case. Rangers were torn apart on their left in the first half, with both of Boro’s first two goals coming on that flank before the hapless Santos was withdrawn at half-time.

Jonathan Varane: 5

A definite step backwards after his recent excellent performances. Started quite well but was totally lost after that.

Nicolas Madsen: 5

Totally anonymous – and at times seemed determined to stay that way. Looks wholly unable to handle Championship football.

Kieran Morgan: 6

The youngster worked hard in midfield, never hid what the going got tough – and it did get very tough for him – before he was replaced by Ryan Kolli on 75 minutes. Like Madsen, Varane and Zan Celar, he was denied by Seny Dieng late in the first half.

Ilias Chair: 6

Bravely played on after picking up a knee injury in the first half but was struggling badly and had to be replaced at the interval.

Koki Saito: 6

Lively going forward in the first half and fared better than Santos after replacing him in a defensive role.

Zan Celar: 5

Unlucky when a first-half strike was superbly saved by former QPR man Dieng. But overall, the striker – still yet to score for Rangers – looked short of quality and out of his depth.

Paul Smyth: 6

Added some energy after being introduced at half-time but did little of note.

Lucas Andersen: 6

Also failed to make much of an impact.







