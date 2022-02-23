QPR v Blackpool player ratings

​Luke Amos’ last-minute goal gave 10-man QPR a dramatic – and vital – 2-1 victory. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.







Seny Dieng: 8

Pulled off a superb second-half save and was assured throughout, dealing with a number of balls into his area.

Dion Sanderson: 5

Was playing well before a needless sending-off for a clash with Reece James. It was a reaction to a bad challenge by the Blackpool man after brilliantly dispossessing him on the left flank.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Scored with a lovely header and his all-round performance was committed and effective but, not for the first time in recent weeks, his failure to clear his lines led to a goal.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Back to form after a couple of below-par displays. Solid on the left of the back three and used the ball well. Missed a great chance to score though.

Albert Adomah: 7

Always lively on the right and worked hard defensively. Showed real leadership on the pitch when the going got tough in the second half.

Sam Field: 8

A fine performance in midfield. Strong on the ball, often when outnumbered and under serious pressure, and his passing was excellent.

Stefan Johansen: 7

Seemed to have benefited from a recent rest. Delivered the corner for Rangers’ opener and a free-kick from which Barbet headed wide.

Jeff Hendrick: 7

Showed his experience and battling qualities on a tough night for Rangers.

Moses Odubajo: 7

One of his best performances for the club so far. Covered lots of ground on the left and helped set up the winning goal.

Ilias Chair: 6

Lively in the first half but less involved as Rangers came under pressure in the second and was eventually substituted.

Chris Willock: 6

Deployed up front in the absence of a recognised striker. Had a couple of attempts on goal before the gameplan went out of the window after the sending-off, and Willock was withdrawn at half-time.

Dom Ball: 8

Sent on at the interval to shore things up defensively and he did the job, showing his professionalism and reliability – and the fact that he remains an important player.

Luke Amos: 7

Scored the goal which gave Rangers a win to remember.

George Thomas: 7

Set up the winner, collecting Odubajo’s ball over the top and crossing from the left for fellow substitute Amos to apply the finish.

