QPR v Blackburn player ratings

QPR scored a late winner to beat Blackburn 1-0 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Here’s how we rated the Rangersplayers.

Seny Dieng: 6

A much needed clean sheet for the big Swiss, who was largely a spectator for much of the game but was on hand to deal with a rare Blackburn attack in the second half when he pushed away a stinging shot from Joe Rothwell.







Albert Adomah: 8

A terrific display from the veteran winger, who was Rangers’ best attacking outlet after being employed as wing-back in place of Moses Odubajo. Added pace, energy, numerous step-overs and drag-backs to cause Blackburn plenty of problems.

Rob Dickie: 8

A great bounce-back display from Dickie following his nightmare at Fulham. A towering presence at the back and set up the winner for Ilias Chair with a fine run out of defence.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Missed a glorious chance to score midway through the second half when he somehow turned a Lyndon Dykes’ header across the six-yard box over the bar. Defensively solid though.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Hugely fortunate not to score an own goal early in the second half when he turned a Tayo Edun cross onto the post. Not the Frenchman’s most accomplished display, with some uncharacteristic poor passing.

Sam McCallum: 7

A very solid 90 minutes from the young wing-back, who backed up well from his 60 against Fulham on Saturday. Was excellent defensively and was decent when he did get forward.

Dom Ball: 6

Lost the ball far too often but was a physical presence in the middle of midfield despite giving away a number of unnecessary free-kicks. Subbed with 20 minutes to go for Charlie Austin as Mark Warburton pushed for a late goal.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Looked confident when he got on the ball and was always looking to make something happen without always taking the right option and too often he slowed down any attacking progress. Replaced after 60 minutes.

Ilias Chair: 7

Won the game with a brilliant finish from 20 yards out which was just reward for an industrious display in which he kept plugging away against an well-organised Blackburn side that came for a point.

Chris Willock: 6

Full of attacking intent and worked his socks hard, but nothing seemed to come off for him. Always looked a threat when he did get forward.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Largely well contained in his lone front role by Blackburn’s experienced defensive duo of Daniel Ayala and Darragh Lenihan but improved as the game went on.

Luke Amos: 7

Rangers looked so much better after his introduction after an hour. Showed great mobility and desire to get around the midfield area, although he did lose the ball deep in his own half which almost led to a Blackburn goal. Has to be pushing for a start in the side.

Charlie Austin: 6

Added some impetus to the attack following his introduction and although a chance of note didn’t really come his way, his experience helped.

Osman Kakay: 6

Thrown on late for Adomah as Rangers fought to hold on to their late lead, made one crucial challenge to snuff out a half-promising Rovers attack.







